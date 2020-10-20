Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As long term supporters of environmentalist Ella Daish’s campaign to #EndPeriodPlastic. Click here to read more. Team Marie Claire have been researching, trying-out and actively seeking sustainable alternatives. Whilst also calling for brands to take responsibility for the unnecessary plastic they’re putting into period products.

Globally, 45 billion menstrual products are disposed of every year.

Within the UK menstrual products contain up to 90 percent plastic and take over 500 years to break down. They contribute to 200,000 tonnes of landfill waste, which contribute to harmful CO2 emissions.

It’s estimated that 2.5 million tampons, 1.4 million pads and 700,000 pantyliners are wrongly flushed down toilets within the UK each day. Consequently causing sanitary products to end up in rivers, flowing into the sea and washing up on beaches.

So, whilst we’ve been joining environmentalist Ella Daish and her campaign to #EndPeriodPlastic by applying pressure to brands and supermarkets. To take responsibility for the unnecessary plastic they are putting into these products, by removing plastic from their period products. Think, tampons, applicators, pads, wrappers and packaging.

We’ve also been trying out some alternative period solutions that remove plastic from the equation entirely.

Enter, Modibodi and the sustainable period.

Modibodi are an Australian label pioneering that there’s a better, sustainable option available to you than the planet-damaging, uncomfortable, unreliable disposables.

Founded in 2011, when founder Kirsty was experiencing “unmentionable” bladder leaks after the birth of her second child. Determined to find a solution that was both sustainable and entirely leak-proof Modibodi was born.

Each pair of Modibodi pants (as well as their reusable, sustainable range of tops, singlets, sweat-proof undies as well as swimwear) are crafted using their patented Modifier Technology™. With the objective to liberate us all from endless amounts of landfill. Now a globally coveted brand, Modibodi introduced their maternity range introduced in 2015. Their teen collection RED by Modibodi in 2018 and last year, the industries first menswear collection. MO by Modibodi.

The UK’s number one selling leak-proof underwear brand for periods (and pelvic floors). Modibodi is designed to provide freedom to the wearer as well as a safer, sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative. To historically eco-damaging feminine products available.

Research conducted by the brand ahead of their The New Way To Period campaign discovered that one in three young girls are afraid to talk about periods. The pioneering brand are on a mission to breakdown taboos, promote sustainable periods. Replacing any fear and shame with understanding and help to empower everyone to embrace their bodies.

Removing the fuss and fear of menstrual products. Replacing them with classic, fuss-free pants is a great first step. Team Marie Claire are following suit learning how to Take The Plastic Out of Periods