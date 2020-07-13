These are the eco-friendly period brands to shop

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Environmental Activist Ella Daish shares her must-read Eco Period Brand Bible

With single use plastic heavily back on the agenda in light of Covid-19 – everything from hair salons using disposable plastic capes, coffee shops refusing reusable bottles and restaurants now favouring plastic cutlery and condiment sachets over bottles – the fight for reducing and removing period plastic, and championing eco-friendly period brands, has perhaps taken a back seat again.

But there are still plenty of eco-period brands being very vocal about ensuring the environment isn’t forgotten whilst we come through this crisis. Because as we know, when it comes to the beauty industry, period products contain up to 90 per cent plastic and take over 500 years to break down.

100 billion period products are thrown away every year. In the UK alone, 1.3 billion plastic tampon applicators thrown away. Most products are single use, contain plastic and cannot be recycled. Two billion period products are flushed down UK loos each year, ending up on beaches and in our oceans, and this means that one third of the fish we eat already contain plastic, and by 2050 there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish.

Words by Ella Daish: Since starting my online campaign to #EndPeriodPlastic, there are a few questions I get asked regularly, including; ‘Where can I access eco-friendly period products?’ and ‘What options are out there and what brands do you recommend?’.

So, here we go, all hail the eco-period brand bible in all its glory! I have put together this full list of all the eco-friendly period brands and products that are available in the UK both online and in shops. The list includes eco-friendly tampons and pads as well as reusables like menstrual cups, cloth pads, period pants and reusable tampon applicators.

The eco-friendly period brands are listed A-Z , plus I’ve included links to their online websites as well as the information on where you can access them in a UK store near you. And before you ask, this is not an AD or sponsored blog post, it is simply a list of all the different products you can get and where they are available in the UK, to make it easier for you to find them.

I haven’t singled out the brands ones I prefer or use as I am brand neutral when it comes to eco-friendly brands and champion all that avoid plastic! I hope that you find this resource useful and if you decide to wave goodbye to conventional and opt for eco, use the hashtag #GoGreenOnYourFlow on social media and I’ll share.

If you’d like to know more about how you can ditch plastic at that time of the month, check out my blog here for more information. Oh, and you can sign the petition here.

​Tampons and Pads



DAME – Digital/non-app tampons available on their website and in Boots, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose stores nationwide.

Flo – Range of tampons (avoid plant-based plastic apps!) and pads available on their website and in Boots and Morrisons stores nationwide.

Hey Girls – Range of tampons (avoid plant-based plastic apps!) and pads available on their website and in Asda, Waitrose and some Co-op stores.

Kind Organic – Range of tampons and pads available on their website and in Boots stores nationwide.

Lil-Lets Organic Range – Range of tampons and pads available online at Ocado and available in Boots stores.

Natracare – Range of tampons and pads available on some online shops like Ethical Superstore and in Waitrose and independent health stores nationwide.

Organyc – Range of tampons (avoid plant-based plastic apps) and pads available on their website and in some independent health stores.

TOTM – Range of tampons and pads available on their website and in Tesco and Superdrug stores nationwide.

Yoni – Range of tampons and pads available on their website and in Sainsbury’s stores nationwide.

Tampons and Pads available online only:

Grace & Green – Range of tampons and pads available on their website.

Mondays – Range of tampons and pads available on their website.

&SISTERS – Range of tampons and pads available on their website.

Freda – Delivery subscription of a range of tampons (avoid plant-based plastic apps) and pads available on their website.

OHNE – Tampon only delivery subscription available on their website.

Yoppie – Range of tampons and pads available on their website.

Cups:

Diva Cup – Available on their website and in some independent shops.

Hey Girls – Available on their website and in Asda, Waitrose and some Co-op stores.

Intimina – Available on their website and in Sainsbury’s stores.

Kind Organic – Available on their website and in Boots stores.

Lunette – Available on their website.

Mooncup – Available on their website and in Boots stores.

Organicup – Available on their website and in Holland & Barrett and some Superdrug stores.

Ruby Cup – Available on their website and in some independent health stores.

&SISTERS – Available on their website.

TOTM – Available on their website and in Tesco and Superdrug stores.

Cloth Pads:

Bloom & Nora – Available on their website and in Holland & Barrett stores.

Cheeky Wipes – Available on their website.

Eco Femme – Available on their website and in some independent health stores.

Earthwise Girls – Available on their website.

Hey Girls – Available on their website and in some independent health stores.

Honour Your Flow – Available on their website. (Side note: Some of their range contains wool, so if you’re plant-based, vegan or just don’t want it, check before you buy.)

Imse Vimse – Available on their website and Ethical Superstore.

Period Pants:

Cheeky Wipes – Available on their website.

Flux – Available on their website and in Holland & Barrett stores.

Hey Girls – Available on their website.

Modibodi – Available on their website – (Side note: Their main range contains wool, so if you’re plant-based, vegan or just don’t want it, shop their vegan range instead.)

Thinx – Available on their website and in some Boots stores.

WUKA – Available on their website and in Sainbury’s.

Reusable Tampon Applicator:

DAME – Available on their website and in Boots, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose stores nationwide.

​TOTM – Available on Superdrug online.

Thinx – Available on their website.

What is your favourite product to use at that time of the month? If you know of any brands that I have missed which should be added, please send me a message on Instagram or Twitter. This list will be continually updated.