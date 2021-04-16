Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

By using a menstrual or period cup, you'll save 2,400 pads or tampons from going to landfill in your lifetime.

That’s because female hygiene products like tampons and pads are largely made from plastic that doesn’t biodegrade. Just think about how many tampons you use in one period – and then how many must add up over a lifetime.

It’s not a pretty thought.

“Half the population menstruates for around 40 years of their life,” shares Heli Kurjanen, founder and CEO of menstrual cup retailer Lunette. Say you all use disposable period products – that’s a lot of waste going into landfill and our oceans.

It’s shocking and quite saddening – as the Seaspiracy documentary just highlighted, it’s a desperate time for our planet, and being aware of your carbon footprint and making sure you’re both being wary of greenwashing and making an active effort to move towards sustainable living has never been more important.

What is a period cup?

In short, a small cup which you insert inside your vagina that collects your period blood for you. The cups collect your menstrual fluid, rather than absorbing it like a tampon or pad would. They promise to be gentle, soft and easy-to-insert, and can normally be left in safely to collect blood for around ten to twelve hours.

So, why period cups? In short, because they’re reusable, eco-friendly, and affordable. Like period pants, their whole focus is to make periods sustainable. “Menstrual cups are a sustainable and affordable way to reduce the need to purchase wasteful period products as regularly,” shares Kurjanen.

How to use a period cup: your guide

Not entirely sure how to use a menstrual cup? Don’t sweat it – most, if not all, will come with a handy explainer guide in the box. In the meantime, let these pointers from Lunette help.

1. Wash your hands and your cup, and dry both

2. Fold and hold – insert while ‘sitting, standing or squatting’, they share. and be sure to spread your legs and relax. ‘Fold the cup in on itself to make flat, then in half to form a C shape,’ and insert.

3. Insert – The insertion will only get easier with practice. Their site advises to ‘keep your menstrual cup rolled up and guide it rim first into the vagina. To check that the cup has fully opened, slide a clean finger up to the cup bottom and feel it – it should be round.’

4. Wear and learn – the more you use your cup, the more you’ll know what works for you, and how long you like wearing it for. Most can be worn for up to twelve hours and need to be emptied from two to four times daily.

5. Remove and empty – Be careful not to tug when you are removing your menstrual cup – this is important. Also ensure to wash your hands. Lunette share on their site: ‘Grasp the bottom of the cup. To break seal, squeeze the bottom of the cup. Be sure not to pull it out by holding the stem alone. Tip the contents into the toilet, then rinse and reuse.’

6. Clean and sanitise – all menstrual cups need to be thoroughly cleaned before and after use. Rinse with cold water before washing with hot water to avoid discolouration.

And what size menstrual cup do you go for?

This is totally dependant on your menstrual flow and vagina size. Most of the brand websites are packed with info on choosing the right one for you, so do have a read, if you’re not sure. Generally speaking, the larger cups are for women who have had children or who have particularly heavy flows.

Sure, they might not be for you, but whether you opt for period cups or not, it’s time we started paying attention to our periods – and the waste they cause, too. So, without further ado, shop our round up of the best period cups currently available to buy.