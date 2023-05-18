Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra are going viral for looking incredible together at a Bulgari event in Venice

If Getty Images is to be believed, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had never been photographed together until earlier this week.

Perhaps this was because people were worried about what might happen if that much star power was seen all at once — a concern that has turned out to be fairly founded, actually.

On Tuesday, the three actresses attended the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event at Palazzo Ducale in Venice, Italy, and posed for a series of truly jaw-dropping photographs.

All three women dazzled in scores of Bulgari fine jewels, with Priyanka wearing an absolutely gorgeous off-the-shoulder top and long skirt set in raspberry pink with a sparkling floral embellishment at the waist.

Anne, as for her, was true to herself in a glittering gown by Versace (per Harper's Bazaar). Her dress fell in streams of gold and silver with a high leg slit, and she paired the gown with silver platform sandals and a metallic clutch bag.

Last but most definitely not least, Zendaya showed up in the most glamorous off-the-shoulder black velvet gown by Richard Quinn, with a mermaid-style skirt and elegant train.

Social media users went absolutely bananas over photos of the three women posing together, and all seemed to agree that it was one of the best things they'd seen in a long time.

"They having a mother off," wrote one person. (If this makes no sense to you, consider that people on the internet like to refer to superstars such as Rihanna or Taylor Swift as "mother," meaning that they are essentially very cool role models.)

In the same vein, another person quipped, "Happy mothers day."

"WOMEN WOMEN WOMEN," simply said someone else.

Others felt that a creative project featuring Priyanka, Anne and Zendaya was overdue. "there is a movie. Idk what movie, but there is a movie RIGHT there," wrote one fan.

Hollywood, if you're listening, we'd watch it!