How to curate the happiest holiday wardrobe, according to colour expert Zeena Shah

If you've yet to hear of the name Zeena Shah, you are in for a treat. The content creator has carved out her very own happy corner of the internet where rainbow brights reign supreme and life is lived exclusively in vivid colour.

As the ultimate advocate for dopamine dressing, Shah's 114K followers (and counting) are offered regular outfit inspiration and ideas on how to incorporate more colour into their wardrobes. In fact, the stylist has just partnered with Amazon Fashion to curate a colourful summer-ready holiday edit, bringing all her expertise to you for any upcoming trips.

"It’s all the dopamine dressing you need for the summer season!" Shah tells Marie Claire of her selections. "There’s no better time of year to embrace wearing more colour and enjoy the boost it brings. The edit is based around what I might take on my summer staycay to Portscatho, Cornwall. A sundress, a swimsuit, a crochet two-piece, statement sunnies, lots of cosy knitwear and even a raincoat (because this is the UK) but all with my signature style and colourful aesthetic."

(Image credit: Amazon Fashion )

From a bright pink co-ord set to a yellow maxi dress, Shah's edit is not lacking in statement-making shades. "You might have noticed I am a huge fan of the Dopamine Dressing trend but it’s much more of a way of life for me rather than just a trend," she explains. "If you've always wanted to wear more colour then summer is the perfect time of year to lean in."

As far as holiday packing tips are concerned, Shah is somewhat of an expert. "I am a recovering over-packer!" she admits. "It’s taken me a long time to unlearn packing everything but the kitchen sink but the more I go away the more I realise less really is more."

The stylist recommends packing bold accessories to add a unique element to your style, rather than adding more clothes and suggests taking versatile items which can be worn with different outfits.

"Lay everything out onto the bed by day/event and choose pieces that can be styled in a variety of ways to save suitcase space. I love wearing swimsuits as bodysuits for example," Zeena says.

(Image credit: Amazon Fashion)

So does wearing all of these bright colours really help to enhance her mood? "Absolutely!" Zeena tells me. "What I wear has a huge impact on my day-to-day mood. It makes such a difference just getting up and getting dressed in something that makes me feel good and feel like myself."

I can personally vouch for the fact Zeena's sunny disposition is as bright and cheerful as the clothes she wears, so she must be on to something. Keep scrolling to shop Zeena's dopamine-dressing-inspired Amazon Fashion holiday edit.