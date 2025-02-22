This week, everyone is buying these 10 Zara items

You can always tell which Zara best-sellers are worth investing in, because they sell out so quickly it's often sadly too late to get your hands on it (remember these popular Zara items from across the years?).

The Zara new in section is always a good place to start, but if you really want to know which items are flying off the shelves, you have to ask the shoppers themselves.

Luckily, LTK, the app that lets you shop your favourite influencers' looks, is now linked to Zara, so we have all the data we need. And the data does not lie.

If you're keen to know what social media users are buying right now, you're in luck, because these are the 10 items they're loving this week.

And as it happens, said items are far more classic than you'd expect, especially from Zara, who are known for affordable trend-led items.

So far, jeans are by far the most popular category, with no fewer than four styles making it into the top 10. There is a mix of wide leg and straight leg styles, which just so happen to be one of Spring/Summer's biggest denim trends.

Customers are also loving other wardrobe basics such as shirt dresses and cardigans, proving the classics are always the best.

Finally, suede jackets are everywhere right now, and naturally Zara have a great - and purse-friendly - option that you can still buy, so hurry!

Shop Zara best-sellers

Zara, Knit Cardigan With Contrast Trims £49.99 at Zara