The AW23 jewellery trends you need to know about
From silver to stones
There's no denying the power of jewellery to elevate any outfit. While the autumn/winter catwalk shows may have dictated what we'll be dressing in this AW23, jewellery designers have set the tone (pun intended) for our accessories.
We've asked those very same experts what you'll be wearing on your ears, arms and necks this season.
Beaded jewellery
"Beaded jewellery has made a real comeback this year. Large beads can add such a statement to an outfit, and of course, that much-needed injection of colour. They also look great layered over a knit in the colder months," says Lucy Crowther, founder of Minka Jewels.
A statement shared by Orit Elhanati, founder of ELHANATI: "Beaded gemstones have this type of boho extravagance, almost a superior calmness to them. They are perfect for layering and creating your own style and they look incredible combined with gold."
Big earrings
It's all about making a statement this season.
Jessie Thomas, founder of her namesake brand says, "I feel like people are drawn towards an impactful earring lately, perhaps as a way of adding interest to the more simple ‘quiet luxury’ fashion that’s so popular."
YSSO founder Alexia Karides attributes the trend to dainty jewellery fatigue, adding: "After years of demi-fine jewellery being mainly associated with smaller designs – I think people are looking for jewellery that allows them to express themselves, but also act in a way that will dress up an otherwise plain outfit."
Silver jewellery
Move over gold, silver is having a moment, and it's a big one. It lends itself to more sculptural and modern jewellery, and it's a great affordable option.
Eliza Walter, founder of LYLIE, explains: "When everything is so expensive with the cost of living crisis, silver presents a lovely alternative to solid gold jewellery. As there is less of a concern with the weight of the piece or cost of the metal, you can create bigger and impactful pieces."
Rosanna & Christie Wollenberg, founders of Otiumberg, add: "The move towards a more minimal and timeless aesthetic, often with pieces crafted in high shine, is an approach which really suits silver along with an increased demand for chunky chains that in silver, again feel more understated and heirloom".
Stone jewellery
For a trend that takes you back to nature, stone jewellery is a great option, as it'll add an organic feel to your wardrobe. By Pariah founder Sophie explains, "I am obsessed with the raw, organic beauty of carved stones and I love the contrast between the muted, quietly-luxe tones of the stones that I use in my designs – from aventurine to jasper – and 18ct gold and diamonds. "
Black jewellery
If you're adding any colour to your jewellery box, make it black. Blame it on the gothic renaissance trend if you will.
Orit says, "Black gemstones, almost gothic in its expression is a huge part of ELHANATI. When you mix different gemstones, like black spinels or onyx with silver you are able to create a very rock’n’roll feel. When you combine these gemstones with yellow gold you get more of an extravagant laid-back style."
Signet rings
The trend for signet rings is still going strong for autumn/winter, but it's been given an update.
"The signet ring is having a serious moment in the spotlight, allowing us to celebrate a chic classic by adding a modern twist, and enabling us to playfully redefine a historical piece of jewellery. I also think chunky gold jewellery is having a moment! The signet ring offers up a delicious heavy composition, the perfect staple to your everyday collection," says Cece Fein-Hughes, founder of Cece Jewellery.
Ear cuffs
If you're going to invest in one style of earring this season, then the ear cuff should be high on your wishlist, and you don't even need to have pierced ears to wear it.
"As we've noticed a move towards a quieter more understated luxury, ear cuffs seem to echo that sense of subtle, special touches. To that point, my sister and I often just wear our Chaos Cuff and nothing else. They are comfortable and secure to run around in and demand a subtle and sophisticated attention," say Rosanna & Christie.
