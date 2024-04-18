Our fashion editors tried on the Rokh x H&M collaboration and here's what they thought

Few high-street collaborations get us as excited as the H&M ones. In the past, they've worked with big designer labels such as Erdem and Balmain, delivering collections that were far more affordable (yet no less elegant) than the higher end ready-to-wear collections shown at fashion week.

Their latest collab is with Rokh, founded by Korean-born Rok Hwang (championned by Phoebe Philo no less), who specialises in modern tailoring with unexpected twists.

We - the fashion editors at Marie Claire - decided to get ourselves down to the H&M showroom ASAP to try on our favourite outfits from the collection, so you know which ones are worth investing in when they drop online on 18th April.

Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor

This leather jacket is perfect in every way - the monochrome palette, the buttersoft leather, the cropped silhouette. It will add instant cool to any outfit, whether styled with baggy jeans or a floor-sweeping slip dress.As for the skirt, I adore the asymmetric belt detailing and precise pleats. It transforms what is otherwise a wardrobe classic, and works especially well as part of an all-black outfit.

I’d wear the men’s shirt with a column skirt or as a dress, as I’ve styled it here. You could easily swap out tights and loafers for bare legs and mules, and add a pair of oversized hoops, for an effortless evening look.

Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer

This dress was flattering in every single way. It hugged my body beautifully with an added ruffled effect at the hemline with Rokh's classic studded detailing. The draping at the bottom created a classic ruffled effect when walking, genuinely show-stopping.

I am a big fan of wearing an oversized blazer as a dress, especially during the summertime. This specific number has a chic belt detailing for added shape, just add a sleek kitten heel, and you're good to go. Additionally, I would pair this blazer with my favourite cowboy boots or with a straight-leg pair of jeans and my everyday flats.

Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor

I fell in love with this blazer as soon as I saw it on the lookbook, but I fell even harder when I saw it IRL, because I hadn't noticed the little silver studs which adorn it all over. I styled it with the matching bustier and skirt but I would happily wear it on its own with jeans. It has an oversized fit (I'm wearing an S), which I love.

Also high on my wishlist is this double trench coat, which you could easily wear as a dress, or wear it like I have, layered over any outfit. You can remove the outer layer so you'll essentially have two coats in one.

Lily Russo-Bah, Fashion Director

On paper, a floral printed bustier top paired with matching skirt, tights and transparent mules, doesn't sound like the most wearable of outfits - however I can confirm this is indeed one of the most comfortable and flattering outfits I've ever worn.

Styled separately, the bustier top would work perfectly with a pair of jeans and heels and the skirt is an easy throw-on piece you could wear all year round. But what I feel really makes these pieces work is the clever juxtaposition of small ditsy florals in a darker and less whimsical palette placed on structured shapes with clean lines. These pieces are statement and timeless in equal measure. A no-brainer really.