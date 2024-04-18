Our fashion editors tried on the Rokh x H&M collaboration and here's what they thought
See the pictures here
Few high-street collaborations get us as excited as the H&M ones. In the past, they've worked with big designer labels such as Erdem and Balmain, delivering collections that were far more affordable (yet no less elegant) than the higher end ready-to-wear collections shown at fashion week.
Their latest collab is with Rokh, founded by Korean-born Rok Hwang (championned by Phoebe Philo no less), who specialises in modern tailoring with unexpected twists.
We - the fashion editors at Marie Claire - decided to get ourselves down to the H&M showroom ASAP to try on our favourite outfits from the collection, so you know which ones are worth investing in when they drop online on 18th April.
Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor
This leather jacket is perfect in every way - the monochrome palette, the buttersoft leather, the cropped silhouette. It will add instant cool to any outfit, whether styled with baggy jeans or a floor-sweeping slip dress.As for the skirt, I adore the asymmetric belt detailing and precise pleats. It transforms what is otherwise a wardrobe classic, and works especially well as part of an all-black outfit.
I’d wear the men’s shirt with a column skirt or as a dress, as I’ve styled it here. You could easily swap out tights and loafers for bare legs and mules, and add a pair of oversized hoops, for an effortless evening look.
Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer
This dress was flattering in every single way. It hugged my body beautifully with an added ruffled effect at the hemline with Rokh's classic studded detailing. The draping at the bottom created a classic ruffled effect when walking, genuinely show-stopping.
I am a big fan of wearing an oversized blazer as a dress, especially during the summertime. This specific number has a chic belt detailing for added shape, just add a sleek kitten heel, and you're good to go. Additionally, I would pair this blazer with my favourite cowboy boots or with a straight-leg pair of jeans and my everyday flats.
Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor
I fell in love with this blazer as soon as I saw it on the lookbook, but I fell even harder when I saw it IRL, because I hadn't noticed the little silver studs which adorn it all over. I styled it with the matching bustier and skirt but I would happily wear it on its own with jeans. It has an oversized fit (I'm wearing an S), which I love.
Also high on my wishlist is this double trench coat, which you could easily wear as a dress, or wear it like I have, layered over any outfit. You can remove the outer layer so you'll essentially have two coats in one.
Lily Russo-Bah, Fashion Director
On paper, a floral printed bustier top paired with matching skirt, tights and transparent mules, doesn't sound like the most wearable of outfits - however I can confirm this is indeed one of the most comfortable and flattering outfits I've ever worn.
Styled separately, the bustier top would work perfectly with a pair of jeans and heels and the skirt is an easy throw-on piece you could wear all year round. But what I feel really makes these pieces work is the clever juxtaposition of small ditsy florals in a darker and less whimsical palette placed on structured shapes with clean lines. These pieces are statement and timeless in equal measure. A no-brainer really.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
Trust me, tinted lip balms are the low maintenance way of adding a wash of colour without the stress - here are 7 of the best
From affordable to luxe, these are the ones I love
By Tori Crowther
-
Here's exactly how to get your feet sandal-ready in 6 simple steps, according to a nail tech
These are the products I rely on
By Tori Crowther
-
With their Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver collection, Molton Brown has mastered the aroma of an endless summer
Escapism at its finest
By Shannon Lawlor