The Veja X Reformation trainer collab is here but we don’t predict it’ll be around for long

Whether you’re a full blown sneakerhead or just like to dip your toe into the trainer trend, it’s undeniable that they’ve become a staple in our wardrobes in recent years. While ballet flats and mary-janes may be the current shoe-du-jour, a great pair of trainers stands the test of time as the ultimate comfort meets cool-girl shoe.

And, we’re calling it, the new IT-girl trainer has officially arrived, and it comes in the form of the latest must-have collaboration between powerhouses Veja and Reformation. Re-imagining Veja’s iconic Venturi silhouette, the limited-edition collection features two new colourways and they’re so good we’re not sure we can pick which style we want more. Available in walnut brown or juta, a rich cream, with contrasting orange laces, they’re chic and sophisticated while still making a style statement with those in the know.

(Image credit: Veja X Reformation)

Plus, as you’d expect from two brands who pride themselves on their ethical responsibility, the collab also puts sustainability at the forefront. Made from bio-based materials, including recycled cotton, suede certified by the Leather Working Group and amazonian rubber and sugar cane, in a design that will remain both timeless and versatile, these trainers are created to work hard in your wardrobe without compromising on the values both brands are known for.

(Image credit: Veja X Reformation)

Wondering how to style them? We’re picturing the cream pair worn with knit dresses and chunky knitwear when the weather starts to turn, while the walnut brown pair will look perfect paired with a head-to-toe tonal look in rich chocolate brown shades.

Both styles are available from both Reformation and Veja for a limited time so move quickly to get your hands on them. Keep scrolling to start shopping now…