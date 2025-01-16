Back for their fifth collaboration, Uniqlo x JW Anderson is here to remind us of the timeless allure that surrounds preppy fashion. As seen on last season's runways, the classic trend shows no signs of leaving us any time soon, and we're not mad about it.

Offering a selection of traditional wardrobe basics with elevated cuts and staple hues, this collaboration delivers plenty of pieces to start gearing up for, dare I say it, the warmer months ahead.

“This season’s collection focuses on classic items such as oxford shirts, denim jeans, polo shirts and hoodies. Jeans and hoodies have been reimagined with particular attention to detail to achieve the most ideal fit," comments designer Jonathan Anderson.

(Image credit: Uniqlo)

With a clear attention to detail, spring/summer 2025's pieces bring iconic JW Anderson logos on denim, boxy cropped hemlines on shirts, silk ties, and functional handbags that are true Uniqlo staples with an effervescent JW Anderson design.

The collection features a range of straight-leg, baggy denim in raw and bleached hues, everyday shirting, and rugby tops in pure pastel and neutral shades. A standout this season is the accessories section, which features a drawstring bag in four colourways made to fit a small computer—it's pretty much Uniqlo's viral crossbody bumbag, but chicer. With prices ranging from £4 to £70, it offers an excellent opportunity to elevate your 2025 wardrobe without the over £100 price tag.

(Image credit: Uniqlo)

Creators have been offering sneak peeks of the collection on social media, becoming viral sensations with users yearning to get their hands on these pieces. Our truest recommendation would be to invest now as this collection is looking to be a guaranteed sell-out success.