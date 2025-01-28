Thandi Maqubela is an expert at pulling together the chicest workwear outfits - these 5 looks prove it

A look for everyday of the working week

Thandi Maq workwear
(Image credit: @thandimaq)
January brings with it the return of many things: we’re back to setting our morning alarms to ensure we’re online in time for that morning meeting (or if you’re aiming even earlier and making it to the gym before logging on, I salute you), we’re back to eating real meals instead of a combination of leftovers, cake and Terry’s Chocolate Orange, and, we’re back to wondering ‘what should I wear to the office today?’.

While I can’t help you on the first two counts, when it comes to office wear I’ve got you covered, or at least, one of my favourite influencers has: Thandi Maqubela. The stylish legal director is a pro at pulling together seriously great workwear looks and, because she’s the epitome of a girl’s girl, she regularly takes to her instagram to provide us with inspo when it comes to chic office dressing. A quick scroll through her feed and you’ll find everything from stylish blazer outfits to comfy yet considered co-ords as well as looks that prove yes, you can totally wear jeans to the office and still look professional. Plus, If you’re wondering how to layer your clothes for the current bout of cold weather, she’s got you covered on that front too.

While I strongly suggest giving her a follow for reams of outfit inspiration, if you’re looking for something a little more instant, that’s where I step in. I’ve pulled together five of her best workwear looks that are perfect for wearing in January and beyond as well as the pieces you need to recreate them. Now that’s one less thing to worry about this new year…

1. Elevated Old Money

@thandimaq Workwear in check blazer and brown skirt

(Image credit: @thandimaq)

An old money meets office wear coming together, this look strikes the perfect balance between corporate and cosy. I love the way Thandi pulls out tones from the jacket and mirrors them throughout the rest of her outfit for a cohesive feel, while the addition of the waist belt takes the blazer from simply outerwear to an integral part of her outfit. Perfection!

2. All White

@thandimaq wearing workwear all white denim jeans

(Image credit: @thandimaq)

An all white outfit may seem like a brave choice for the office, especially if you’re prone to eating lunch at your desk like I am, however here Thandi proves just how chic it can look making it wholly worth the risk. Rather than opting for one block piece, she pulls together coordinating tones using contrasting textures to add interest.

3. Corporate Mini

@thandimaq workwear mini dress and boots

(Image credit: @thandimaq)

If you’ve packed your mini dresses away for the winter, it’s time to pull them back out. Here Thandi shows how, through clever layering, you can get extra fashion miles from your favourite summer pieces, simply add tights and knee-high boots.

4. Monochrome Midi

@thandimaq workwear wearing black and white

(Image credit: @thandimaq)

By this point, you’re probably noticing that a cream roll neck is an essential piece in Thandi’s wardrobe however this time she’s opted for a chunkier style paired with a black midi skirt for a chic monochromatic look. Once again, she’s sandwiched her look with matching white boots for a result that looks effortless and elegant.

5. Unexpected Pairings

@thandimaq workwear unexpected colour pairings

(Image credit: @thandimaq)

While simple black and white looks always look chic, there’s no need to shy away from colour in the office as Thandi proves here. Her tan and aubergine pairing may feel unusual however by opting for smart tailored shapes she makes the wintery tones feel much more wearable.

