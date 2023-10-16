Taylor Swift’s date night looks always follow this formula and it’s a winner

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ever since Taylor Swift was rumoured to be dating American footballer Travis Kelce earlier this month all eyes have been on them and their are-they-aren't they romance. This week however, it seems our questions have been answered, as the two were spotted on not one but two date nights together looking like the ultimate couple goals.

But while TikTok can’t seem to get enough of Travis’ protective waist holds, I’ve been obsessed with Taylor’s date night looks. Opting for sheer fabrics alongside leather and satin as well as figure hugging corsets, she's been providing the perfect inspo for how to ace understated sexiness with looks that are ideal for date night or even your next night out.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Never content with just appreciating a look, I took to dissecting them to understand why they work so well, and it seems Taylor sticks to a simple formula to create the perfect sultry date night styling that still feels effortless.

The trick? In each of her looks, Taylor incorporates a lingerie-inspired item, usually in the form of a corset or bustier, but pairs it with more simple pieces like a 90s-inspired mini skirt or smart tailored trousers. She also regularly drapes her coat or jacket off one shoulder to expose a little skin, or, like in her most recent look, taps into the sheer trend for an extra layer. It’s this balancing act, between sultry styling and relaxed minimalist pieces that makes these looks so good.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even when she’s pitchside Taylor sticks to her winning date night outfit formula. Most recently, at her third game supporting Travis, she opted for another black corset style top from Balenciaga, paired with a simple black leather mini skirt for the perfect amount of understated sexiness. Topped off with a Kansas City Chiefs jacket, of course, draped across one shoulder, she looked every bit the WAG in training.

Want to make like Taylor and try her looks for your next date night? We've tracked down some of the pieces from her actual wardrobe, as well as some high street finds to re-create her looks.