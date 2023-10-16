Taylor Swift’s date night looks always follow this formula and it’s a winner

Stylish couple goals

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce GettyImages-1738320630 Listing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ever since Taylor Swift was rumoured to be dating American footballer Travis Kelce earlier this month all eyes have been on them and their are-they-aren't they romance. This week however, it seems our questions have been answered, as the two were spotted on not one but two date nights together looking like the ultimate couple goals.

But while TikTok can’t seem to get enough of Travis’ protective waist holds, I’ve been obsessed with Taylor’s date night looks. Opting for sheer fabrics alongside leather and satin as well as figure hugging corsets, she's been providing the perfect inspo for how to ace understated sexiness with looks that are ideal for date night or even your next night out. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce GettyImages-1736565362

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Never content with just appreciating a look, I took to dissecting them to understand why they work so well, and it seems Taylor sticks to a simple formula to create the perfect sultry date night styling that still feels effortless.

The trick? In each of her looks, Taylor incorporates a lingerie-inspired item, usually in the form of a corset or bustier, but pairs it with more simple pieces like a 90s-inspired mini skirt or smart tailored trousers. She also regularly drapes her coat or jacket off one shoulder to expose a little skin, or, like in her most recent look, taps into the sheer trend for an extra layer. It’s this balancing act, between sultry styling and relaxed minimalist pieces that makes these looks so good.

Taylor Swift at Game GettyImages-1732377442

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even when she’s pitchside Taylor sticks to her winning date night outfit formula. Most recently, at her third game supporting Travis, she opted for another black corset style top from Balenciaga, paired with a simple black leather mini skirt for the perfect amount of understated sexiness. Topped off with a Kansas City Chiefs jacket, of course, draped across one shoulder, she looked every bit the WAG in training.

Want to make like Taylor and try her looks for your next date night? We've tracked down some of the pieces from her actual wardrobe, as well as some high street finds to re-create her looks. 

Shop Taylor's Wardrobe

Jean Paul Gaultier Green Fleurs Petit Grand Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Jean Paul Gaultier Green Fleurs Petit Grand Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Balenciaga Stretch-jersey bustier top
Balenciaga Stretch-jersey bustier top

Reiss Joanne Slim Fit Tailored Trousers
Reiss Joanne Slim Fit Tailored Trousers

Hobbs Amaya Check Trench Coat
Hobbs Amaya Check Trench Coat

Versace Medusa Motif Squared Neck Corset Top
Versace Medusa Motif Squared Neck Corset Top

WHISTLES A-line leather mini skirt whistles black friday
Whistles A-line leather mini skirt

Roger Vivier Viv
Roger Vivier Viv' Choc Bag in Leather

Aupen Nirvana in Black
Aupen Nirvana in Black

