Taylor Swift’s date night looks always follow this formula and it’s a winner
Stylish couple goals
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Ever since Taylor Swift was rumoured to be dating American footballer Travis Kelce earlier this month all eyes have been on them and their are-they-aren't they romance. This week however, it seems our questions have been answered, as the two were spotted on not one but two date nights together looking like the ultimate couple goals.
But while TikTok can’t seem to get enough of Travis’ protective waist holds, I’ve been obsessed with Taylor’s date night looks. Opting for sheer fabrics alongside leather and satin as well as figure hugging corsets, she's been providing the perfect inspo for how to ace understated sexiness with looks that are ideal for date night or even your next night out.
Never content with just appreciating a look, I took to dissecting them to understand why they work so well, and it seems Taylor sticks to a simple formula to create the perfect sultry date night styling that still feels effortless.
The trick? In each of her looks, Taylor incorporates a lingerie-inspired item, usually in the form of a corset or bustier, but pairs it with more simple pieces like a 90s-inspired mini skirt or smart tailored trousers. She also regularly drapes her coat or jacket off one shoulder to expose a little skin, or, like in her most recent look, taps into the sheer trend for an extra layer. It’s this balancing act, between sultry styling and relaxed minimalist pieces that makes these looks so good.
Even when she’s pitchside Taylor sticks to her winning date night outfit formula. Most recently, at her third game supporting Travis, she opted for another black corset style top from Balenciaga, paired with a simple black leather mini skirt for the perfect amount of understated sexiness. Topped off with a Kansas City Chiefs jacket, of course, draped across one shoulder, she looked every bit the WAG in training.
Want to make like Taylor and try her looks for your next date night? We've tracked down some of the pieces from her actual wardrobe, as well as some high street finds to re-create her looks.
Shop Taylor's Wardrobe
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
I'm a beauty editor and the M&S beauty advent calendar ticks all boxes for me this year
It's a yes from me
By Katie Thomas
-
Kate and William were once left 'questioning their relationship' after heated argument
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate Middleton just wore her signature Zara blazer—and we're obsessed all over again
She has it in multiple shades
By Lauren Hughes