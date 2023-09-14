Taylor Swift is sparking rumours of a new sporty romance

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Glendale, AZ
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Ever since news broke of Taylor Swift's breakup from Joe Alwyn, whom she had been dating for six years, of course her love life has become the subject of much interest and speculation.

For a few weeks, the "Cruel Summer" singer was linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, but that alleged relationship eventually appeared to fizzle out — amid much backlash from fans.

Since Taylor is currently on hiatus from her blockbusting Eras Tour as she awaits the start of the South American leg in November, she obviously has a bit more free time to play with.

Of course, fans, amateur sleuths and entertainment journalists alike have started to believe the superstar has been using that time to date new people — or more accurately, to date one specific new person.

Over the past couple of days, rumours have been swirling around that Taylor has connected with American football pro Travis Kelce, who plays for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

This comes after the website The Messenger spoke to a source who said: "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

While the two are apparently not "officially dating," Entertainment Tonight has corroborated the theory that they are in fact "hanging out."

A source told the publication: "Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football." (Re: that last point... one would certainly hope so.)

This comes just weeks after Travis admitted on the New Heights podcast that he had made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to give to Taylor after her Eras Tour show in Kansas City.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis admitted.

He continued: "She doesn't meet anybody — or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show."

Maybe Taylor heard the podcast and decided to give him a shot??? Sadly, we might never know.

