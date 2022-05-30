If you like the Chanel dad sandals, then you’ll love these affordable high street versions

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

These are the only shoes we'll be wearing this summer...

When it comes to choosing the best sandals for summer, the Chanel dad sandals are hard to beat. The chunky, quilted design divided people at first, however, soon the iconic shoe was all over our Instagram feeds.

Yes, they look a little like something that our dad would wear and yes, they come with Velcro straps, but there is no denying that they make a serious fashion statement. Plus, they look super comfortable.

They can pretty much be styled with anything, however, not only are they hard to get hold of, but they could set you back a small fortune. If you don’t feel like spending your life savings on the stylish sandal, not to fear, as the high street have some super affordable alternatives for you to shop.

We’ve rounded up our favourites, and will definitely be adding a pair to our baskets ASAP. For more summer fashion inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best summer dresses and the best basket bags. Happy shopping…

Get the look: Chanel dad sandals

Double Strap Turn Lock Flat Sandals, £95 | Dune

This double strap sandal continues to be one of the brand’s most sought after styles. Featuring instantly recognisable turn lock straps and a chunky ergonomic sole, they will quickly become a wardrobe staple. View Deal

Orson Sandals, £159 | Kurt Geiger

The Orson sandal features a black quilted upper with wide straps across the foot, topped with Kurt Geiger’s eagle head emblem. The heel strap is fastened with Velcro with a curved footbed and textured sole for a lifetime of comfort. View Deal

Leather Quilted Footbed Sandals, £39.50 | Marks and Spencer

With a supportive footbed, these leather sandals were made for walking. A riptape fastening ensures a secure fit, while the flatform heel and thick quilted straps make for all-day comfort. Plus, they are made with sustainably sourced leather. View Deal