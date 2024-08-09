Feeling the heat? These striped linen trousers deserve a place in your summer wardrobe

I don’t know about you, but when the weather is this warm, my main priority is opting for outfits that not only ensure I stay as cool as possible but that sit high on the comfort level too. With that in mind, one of my go-to items throughout summer has to be a great pair of linen trousers . Light, breathable and, in some cases, featuring an ultra-comfy elasticated waistband, they hit the trifecta for fuss free summer dressing while still delivering on style.

While block coloured linen trousers are always on trend, especially a fresh white pair worn alongside a summer tan, this season printed styles have also been coming into their own. Stripe linen trousers have been popping up on the rails of so many stores this summer and selling out just as quickly, proving they’re one of the best and chicest ways to wear linen trousers in 2024. As an aside, these are the linen trousers we put to the test.

If you’re wondering which style of stripe linen trouser to go for (because there are a few options to choose between), it all depends on the vibe you want to portray. As I mentioned earlier, slouchy elasticated styles are a winner for dress down days and look great paired with a simple white tank top and flip flops. However, if you’re heading to the office and need something more formal, there are also so many great tailored stripe linen trousers available that offer a more elevated feel.

The same applies when it comes to colour. While muted tones are definitely an influencer favourite and sure to appease any minimalist dressers who want to try out the trend, I’m also a huge fan of a bright contrasting colour way for that bold euro summer look.

If you’re ready to get shopping, I’ve compiled an edit of the best striped linen trousers available now. Alongside 100% linen options, I’ve also included some linen blends which offer the same chic look at an affordable price. So, why not treat yourself and upgrade your summer wardrobe while the sun’s still shining.

Shop the best striped linen trousers

Comfy enough to pass for pyjamas yet stylish enough to be worn outside, Arket's stripe linen trousers are the perfect balance.

Reformation Fernando Wide Leg Linen Pant £178 at Reformation

For a slightly smarter take, I love Reformation's striped linen trousers. In a chic wide leg and contrasting trim, they feel slightly more elevated while still featuring a stretchy elasticated waistband.

For an affordable pair of striped linen trousers, it doesn't get much better than Uniqlo's. Made from a linen blend, they're still breathable but at under £20 they make a great cost concious buy.

I mentioned muted colour palettes were one way to go but, if you want something brighter, why not this pair from Damson Madder. Made from a linen and cotton blend, they're light yet offer slightly more structure than a full linen style.

If you're looking for an outfit for your next holiday, you need to see these trousers from Givenchy. There's also a matching tie up shirt available so you can tap into the co-ord trend too.

For a smart way to wear striped linen trousers, I love this pair from Sezane. Featuring a wide leg and button detailing, they nod to the nautical trend without feeling too on theme.

If you're looking for a way to style your favourite white tank top, pair it with these chocolate toned striped linen trousers and black flatform sandals for an easy summer look.

For the office, I'd suggest this tailored pair of striped linen trousers from Abercrombie & Fitch. Wear with a smart white shirt for a summery take on office casual.