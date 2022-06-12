Sofia Richie shares her fashion inspiration and style secrets

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sofia Richie is one of our style icons; from her enviable red carpet looks to her everyday dressed down ensembles, she knows how to nail it.

The 23-year-old model – who is the daughter of Lionel Richie – has admitted her style is constantly “adapting and evolving”, and she takes style inspiration from places, rather than specific individuals.

Speaking about her muses, she said: “My style is constantly adapting and evolving. At my core though, I always go for subtle and chic pieces, even simply pairing a white shirt with some great cut jeans can be a standout look.

“I like people who are creative with how they dress, who follow their mood or their emotions. I don’t have person who comes to mind, but you can always tell when someone gets it.

“I love British style though. London is one of my favourite places to hang out and go shopping and I always get so much style inspiration there. I would say that LA is all about ease and comfort whereas London style is more put together. I think my style is a mix between the two, depending on my mood.”

While Sofia – who recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Elliot Grainge – likes to experiment with her look, and enjoys adding a pop of colour to her wardrobe, though she has insisted there is one failsafe must-have item of clothing she can’t live without.

“A great pair of jeans is essential to any wardrobe”, she shared.

Sofia, who has modelled for major fashion brands, including Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Adidas, has now teamed up with British high street brand River Island on a new summer edit, and she couldn’t be happier with her latest collaboration.

Speaking about her latest venture, she said: “To me River Island is about timeless high-street fashion. I love the brand’s versatility- classic pieces, current trends and the kind of quality that I look for from my favourite brands. I love simplicity and elegance and River Island always has pieces that can become wardrobe staples. I also love that the brand has been around for so long- it’s a British icon.”

Sofia’s River Island 51-piece edit includes tailored blazers and smart trousers, as well as co-ords, a whole host of midi dresses, jeans and accessories.