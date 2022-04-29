I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if you’re going to part with your hard-earned cash for one fashion item, then designer handbags should be top of your list, and none so much as Chanel bags. Yes, they are costly, but as you’ll see from my guide below, they are worth it.
What is a Chanel handbag worth
There’s no beating around the bush, if you want to buy a Chanel bag, then you’ll have to splurge, since the entry point styles (small bags and clutches) will set you back around £3,000.
Are all Chanel handbags a good investment
Oh yes, though it depends on what style you buy. The more trend-led pieces and new styles probably won’t hold their value as well as the iconic styles such as the Chanel 2.55, the Classic flap shoulder bag and the Chanel Boy bag. These three styles in particular have not only held their value over the years, but increased it as well.
For example, the flap bag cost just over £1,000 in the 90s, but it’s now worth over £7,000 and the 2.55 has increased in value by over 70% in the past decade. So if you think you’ll end up selling it in the future, then do go for those styles.
How can you tell authentic Chanel
There are a few ways you can tell if a Chanel handbag is fake, for example if the stitching isn’t perfect, the chain straps are lightweight, the serial number is more than eight digits long or if it’s marked as made anywhere else other than France or Italy. There are a lot more specific things to look out for, so I recommend buying from a reputable site which has a team of experts who will have authenticated the bag for you. The general rule of thumb though is if it’s too good to be true, ie the bag is cheap, then it’s likely to be a scam.
Chanel bags sale
Sadly, if you’re hoping to shop the Chanel sale, you’re out of luck. Like many luxury retailers, Chanel doesn’t do sales, and you can’t even shop the label at other sites who might, like Matches or Net-A-Porter. You can however get a discount if you’re willing to buy second hand.
Where to buy Chanel handbags
You can’t actually buy new Chanel handbags online. While you can see the styles and prices on their official website, you have to visit their boutiques to actually buy the handbags. This isn’t a bad thing as you’ll then benefit from the full luxury retail experience, and for the price, you want to see it IRL too.
However, if you’re looking for second hand and vintage Chanel bags, there are plenty of official resell sites you can visit, from Selfridges’ RESELL to Farfetch and Vestiaire Collective. Make sure you buy yours from a reputable site that will have authenticated it for you. Keep scrolling to shop my edit.
RESELLFRIDGES Pre-loved Chanel leather shoulder bag, £6,670
This bag features a quilted design, gold-tone logo plaque, a back exterior slip pocket and leather woven chain straps.
RESELLFRIDGES Pre-loved Chanel leather belt bag, £4450
This style has an adjustable belt with chain detail, quilted design, branded gold-toned hardware at front, zip compartment at front, interior pouch, authenticity card included.
RESELLFRIDGES Pre-loved Chanel Le Boy quilted leather wallet-on-chain, £3,130
Key details for this bag include: a braided chain shoulder strap, all-over chevron quilting, gold-tone hardware, brand plaque on front, comes with dust bag, box, authenticity card.
Chanel Pre-Owned 1995 medium Classic Flap shoulder bag, £6,390 at Farfetch
Introduced by Gabrielle Chanel to guarantee the quality and durability of leather bags, the diamond quilting has become one of Chanel's signatures. That, combined with the leather and chain-link shoulder strap and the iconic interlocking CC turn-lock, results in this beige lambskin Classic Flap shoulder bag.
Chanel Pre-Owned 2019 CC diamond-quilted bi-fold wallet, £1,597 at Farfetch
Designed by Coco Chanel in 1925, the interlocking CC logo became Chanel's signature. Crafted from black leather, this diamond-quilted bi-fold wallet displays the iconic motif to the front for an instantly recognisable look.
Chanel leather crossbody bag, £3,116 at Vestiaire Collective
A slightly more fashion-forward option that is timeless in its design nonetheless.
Chanel 2.55 handbag, £2,750 at Vestiaire Collective
This beauty looks to be in excellent condition so worth the investment. Make sure you choose the option to get it authenticated.
Chanel leather tote, £1,054 at Vestiaire Collective
A beautiful and chic tote emblazoned with that iconic logo.
Chanel Classic Flap Bag Leather in Black, £6,495 at Rebelle
This classic flap bag in black is one that will definitely retain its value over time.
Chanel Boy Bag Leather in Beige, £2,868 at Rebelle
If shopping second hand, make sure you favourite the items you like and keep checking back. If they're on sale long enough (always a gamble), the owner is likely to reduce the price to sell it.