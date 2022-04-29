Trending:

The best Chanel bags to add to your forever wardrobe

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if you’re going to part with your hard-earned cash for one fashion item, then designer handbags should be top of your list, and none so much as Chanel bags. Yes, they are costly, but as you’ll see from my guide below, they are worth it.

    What is a Chanel handbag worth

    There’s no beating around the bush, if you want to buy a Chanel bag, then you’ll have to splurge, since the entry point styles (small bags and clutches) will set you back around £3,000.

    Are all Chanel handbags a good investment

    Oh yes, though it depends on what style you buy. The more trend-led pieces and new styles probably won’t hold their value as well as the iconic styles such as the Chanel 2.55, the Classic flap shoulder bag and the Chanel Boy bag. These three styles in particular have not only held their value over the years, but increased it as well.

    For example, the flap bag cost just over £1,000 in the 90s, but it’s now worth over £7,000 and the 2.55 has increased in value by over 70% in the past decade. So if you think you’ll end up selling it in the future, then do go for those styles.

    How can you tell authentic Chanel

    There are a few ways you can tell if a Chanel handbag is fake, for example if the stitching isn’t perfect, the chain straps are lightweight, the serial number is more than eight digits long or if it’s marked as made anywhere else other than France or Italy. There are a lot more specific things to look out for, so I recommend buying from a reputable site which has a team of experts who will have authenticated the bag for you. The general rule of thumb though is if it’s too good to be true, ie the bag is cheap, then it’s likely to be a scam.

    Chanel bags sale

    Sadly, if you’re hoping to shop the Chanel sale, you’re out of luck. Like many luxury retailers, Chanel doesn’t do sales, and you can’t even shop the label at other sites who might, like Matches or Net-A-Porter. You can however get a discount if you’re willing to buy second hand.

    Where to buy Chanel handbags

    You can’t actually buy new Chanel handbags online. While you can see the styles and prices on their official website, you have to visit their boutiques to actually buy the handbags. This isn’t a bad thing as you’ll then benefit from the full luxury retail experience, and for the price, you want to see it IRL too.

    However, if you’re looking for second hand and vintage Chanel bags, there are plenty of official resell sites you can visit, from Selfridges’ RESELL to Farfetch and Vestiaire Collective. Make sure you buy yours from a reputable site that will have authenticated it for you. Keep scrolling to shop my edit.

     

    chanel bags
    This is an image 1 of 10

    RESELLFRIDGES Pre-loved Chanel leather shoulder bag, £6,670

    This bag features a quilted design, gold-tone logo plaque, a back exterior slip pocket and leather woven chain straps.

    View now
    chanel bags
    This is an image 2 of 10

    RESELLFRIDGES Pre-loved Chanel leather belt bag, £4450

    This style has an adjustable belt with chain detail, quilted design, branded gold-toned hardware at front, zip compartment at front, interior pouch, authenticity card included.

    View now
    chanel bags
    This is an image 3 of 10

    RESELLFRIDGES Pre-loved Chanel Le Boy quilted leather wallet-on-chain, £3,130

    Key details for this bag include: a braided chain shoulder strap, all-over chevron quilting, gold-tone hardware, brand plaque on front, comes with dust bag, box, authenticity card.

    View now
    chanel bags
    This is an image 4 of 10

    Chanel Pre-Owned 1995 medium Classic Flap shoulder bag, £6,390 at Farfetch

    Introduced by Gabrielle Chanel to guarantee the quality and durability of leather bags, the diamond quilting has become one of Chanel's signatures. That, combined with the leather and chain-link shoulder strap and the iconic interlocking CC turn-lock, results in this beige lambskin Classic Flap shoulder bag.

    View now
    chanel bags
    This is an image 5 of 10

    Chanel Pre-Owned 2019 CC diamond-quilted bi-fold wallet, £1,597 at Farfetch

    Designed by Coco Chanel in 1925, the interlocking CC logo became Chanel's signature. Crafted from black leather, this diamond-quilted bi-fold wallet displays the iconic motif to the front for an instantly recognisable look.

    View now
    chanel bags
    This is an image 6 of 10

    Chanel leather crossbody bag, £3,116 at Vestiaire Collective

    A slightly more fashion-forward option that is timeless in its design nonetheless.

    View now
    chanel bags
    This is an image 7 of 10

    Chanel 2.55 handbag, £2,750 at Vestiaire Collective

    This beauty looks to be in excellent condition so worth the investment. Make sure you choose the option to get it authenticated.

    View now
    chanel bags
    This is an image 8 of 10

    Chanel leather tote, £1,054 at Vestiaire Collective

    A beautiful and chic tote emblazoned with that iconic logo.

    View now
    chanel bags
    This is an image 9 of 10

    Chanel Classic Flap Bag Leather in Black, £6,495 at Rebelle

    This classic flap bag in black is one that will definitely retain its value over time.

    View now
    chanel bags
    This is an image 10 of 10

    Chanel Boy Bag Leather in Beige, £2,868 at Rebelle

    If shopping second hand, make sure you favourite the items you like and keep checking back. If they're on sale long enough (always a gamble), the owner is likely to reduce the price to sell it.

    View now

    Reading now

    Popular