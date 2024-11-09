I just found the perfect French-girl approved suede bag- and it fits a laptop
Did somebody say chic?
If there's anything we learned this season, it's that fashion's obsession with suede will never cease. The sleek yet functional material is an excellent investment for capsule wardrobe pieces that will last you for many seasons to come.
From suede jackets to accessories and even trainers, autumn/winter 2024 will officially go down as the season suede took over our wardrobes. As seen on celebrities and street style stars alike, there are plenty of ways to spruce up a look with a sleek suede piece.
However, one specific suede piece has been making the rounds on social media: Sézane's Gabin Maxi bag. Known for its ultra-chic French-girl-approved designs, the brand never misses when it comes to capsule pieces that transcend any trends.
The bag comes in various colourways, from khaki to camel, and is a great transeasonal investment work-friendly bag. Made in the brand's Spanish atelier with leather handles and a surprise zip pocket to make sure none of your essentials spill out on the go, I am proud to call it 2024's suede bag of the season.
I've been mentally styling various iterations of Sézane's iconic suede handbag ever since it landed on my Instagram feed. After heavily studying every single post (yup, I mean it), I feel qualified enough to conjure some stellar outfit ideas that will look incredible with this timeless bag.
The drama is in the details when styling it; opt for a pair of 90s straight-leg jeans, a boucle jacket and a soft knit for a casual daytime look. Essentially, a chic pair of trendy denim with a classic jacket and knit will be your failsafe formula.
For the nighttime, pair the handbag with a crisp white shirt, leather trousers and a sleek pair of ankle boots. To ramp up the impact, layer over a vinyl long coat, and spray some crep protect on the handbag, and you'll be looking impeccably chic whilst feeling comfortable in case there is some unexpected rain.
Below, we have rounded up other colourways if you're looking to invest in this season's go-to suede handbag. Or alternatively, we have also rounded up some other incredible handbag options from the French retailer.
Shop Sézane handbags
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
