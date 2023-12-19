I don’t mean to alarm you, but these 24 timeless fashion finds are all 70% off in the Reformation winter sale

As a shopping editor, it’s literally my job to shop online every day, so I’m familiar with pretty much every fashion brand out there. But, if there’s one brand I always come back to, it’s Reformation.

From on-trend casual pieces to occasionwear that is both elegant and flattering, it’s one of the first places I look when updating my wardrobe. Whether I’m after a chic cardigan, an on-trend pair of jeans or a classic little black dress, Reformation has never steered me wrong.

Of course, the prices do reflect the high quality and timeless feel of the garments, so when I heard that Reformation was having a winter sale I was excited to say the very least. And that’s not even the best part - the sale is now up to 70% off, meaning you’ll make a huge saving on the original prices. And yes, every item I’ve selected in this list is 70% off.

Loved by celebrities the world over, some of their most covetable pieces are included in the sale. Find the Agathea Chunky Loafer (worn by Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes), the Radlee Knit Dress (spotted on Taylor Swift) and Kendall Jenner’s favourite Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans in the Reformation winter sale.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we’re all about shopping mindfully, and we wouldn’t want to encourage you to buy something just because it’s on sale, so that’s why I’ve only chosen the items that I feel are truly timeless. Because if there’s anything better than getting an impressive bargain, it’s buying something that you know you’ll wear for years to come.

So I scoured through the sale to find the very best pieces. Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop my top picks from the Reformation winter sale - all at massively discounted prices.

Shop the Reformation winter sale:

Best Reformation dresses

Best Reformation jumpers

Best Reformation denim

Cary Double Waistband High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £68.40 at Reformation (was £228)

Best Reformation occasionwear