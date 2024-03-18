If you have a few weddings on the horizon this spring/summer, then you’re probably on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses . Luckily, there’s one brand that always delivers when it comes to ethereal and on-trend occasionwear: Rat & Boa.

Founded in 2015 by Valentina Muntoni and Stephanie Bennett, the brand excels at creating elevated dresses with a designer feel at surprisingly attainable prices—sitting comfortably around the £150-£300 mark. So, whether you’re after a floral showstopper , a classic black dress or a petite-friendly style , Rat & Boa has you covered.

With Rat & Boa dresses, one thing’s for certain, they’re unlikely to date. This is thanks to how the brand effortlessly blends timeless and on-trend style. The designs are classic but never fail to make a statement—whether through bold print, eye-catching colour or a striking silhouette.

Rat & Boa is one of the most popular brands on rental platforms like ByRotation and Hurr, which means you can make your investment purchase stretch further than a few special occasions by choosing to rent or resell your piece afterwards.

With so many beautiful dresses to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down your choice. So I asked Stephanie and Valentina for their top picks from the collection, along with why they adore these particular styles—because who better to advise than the founders themselves?

From sultry silhouettes and on-trend ruffle designs to achingly elegant styles that you’ll want to re-wear year after year, here are the best picks from Rat & Boa to shop right now, as chosen by the brand’s founders.

Shop the founders' top 10 Rat & Boa wedding guest dresses:

Navarra Dress £275 at Rat & Boa The bright, standout piece: "The Navarra is our floor-sweeping, curve-skimming, flatters-everyone best seller."

Gaia Dress £450 at Rat & Boa The don’t lose your sparkle, stand out piece: "A 90s-inspired, sequin-drenched slip dress with a sexy low-scooped back. This is the piece to turn heads on the dancefloor."

Donyale Dress £250 at Rat & Boa The black tie dress: "Cut from timeless, feel-good satin, Donyale is a classic maxi style with an adjustable halter neck to flatter every frame."

Selena Dress £275 at Rat & Boa The long black, sexy yet playful dress: "Think Rat & Boa and it’s likely to be the Selena that comes to mind. A floor-sweeping, ruffle-festooned, sexy-yet-playful slip dress that makes you long for sun-drenched days and wild nights."

Athena Dress £235 at Rat & Boa The dress for the bridesmaid: "Our bestselling bridesmaid dress, because it suits everyone. The burnt-out silk devorée deflects light, a brilliant optical illusion that flatters every silhouette."

Ophelia Dress £215 at Rat & Boa The simple yet elegant dress: "Simplicity meets sex appeal. We love the detachable chain detail across the cowl back, you can keep the rest of your look super simple and let Ophelia do the talking."

Antonella Dress £250 at Rat & Boa The head-turner: "The same cut as Donyale, but instead of moody black the Antonella is a riot of abstract florals. Everyone needs at least one dress like this in their wardrobe, it’s a guaranteed head-turner."

Azzara Dress £225 at Rat & Boa The ultimate occasion dress: "Azzara is a maxi take on one of our best-selling silhouettes, and is cut long so it works if you’re tall (but is easy to take up if you’re not). We love the tasselled detail."

Laviza Dress £240 at Rat & Boa The timeless classic: "Whoever said animal print is a neutral was on the money, Laviza goes with everything and flatters everyone—in a very femme fatale way."