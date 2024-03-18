Rat & Boa is our go-to for wedding guest dresses—these are the founders’ top 10 picks
We want them all
If you have a few weddings on the horizon this spring/summer, then you’re probably on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses. Luckily, there’s one brand that always delivers when it comes to ethereal and on-trend occasionwear: Rat & Boa.
Founded in 2015 by Valentina Muntoni and Stephanie Bennett, the brand excels at creating elevated dresses with a designer feel at surprisingly attainable prices—sitting comfortably around the £150-£300 mark. So, whether you’re after a floral showstopper, a classic black dress or a petite-friendly style, Rat & Boa has you covered.
With Rat & Boa dresses, one thing’s for certain, they’re unlikely to date. This is thanks to how the brand effortlessly blends timeless and on-trend style. The designs are classic but never fail to make a statement—whether through bold print, eye-catching colour or a striking silhouette.
Rat & Boa is one of the most popular brands on rental platforms like ByRotation and Hurr, which means you can make your investment purchase stretch further than a few special occasions by choosing to rent or resell your piece afterwards.
With so many beautiful dresses to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down your choice. So I asked Stephanie and Valentina for their top picks from the collection, along with why they adore these particular styles—because who better to advise than the founders themselves?
From sultry silhouettes and on-trend ruffle designs to achingly elegant styles that you’ll want to re-wear year after year, here are the best picks from Rat & Boa to shop right now, as chosen by the brand’s founders.
Shop the founders' top 10 Rat & Boa wedding guest dresses:
The bright, standout piece: "The Navarra is our floor-sweeping, curve-skimming, flatters-everyone best seller."
The don’t lose your sparkle, stand out piece: "A 90s-inspired, sequin-drenched slip dress with a sexy low-scooped back. This is the piece to turn heads on the dancefloor."
The black tie dress: "Cut from timeless, feel-good satin, Donyale is a classic maxi style with an adjustable halter neck to flatter every frame."
The long black, sexy yet playful dress: "Think Rat & Boa and it’s likely to be the Selena that comes to mind. A floor-sweeping, ruffle-festooned, sexy-yet-playful slip dress that makes you long for sun-drenched days and wild nights."
The dress for the bridesmaid: "Our bestselling bridesmaid dress, because it suits everyone. The burnt-out silk devorée deflects light, a brilliant optical illusion that flatters every silhouette."
The simple yet elegant dress: "Simplicity meets sex appeal. We love the detachable chain detail across the cowl back, you can keep the rest of your look super simple and let Ophelia do the talking."
The head-turner: "The same cut as Donyale, but instead of moody black the Antonella is a riot of abstract florals. Everyone needs at least one dress like this in their wardrobe, it’s a guaranteed head-turner."
The ultimate occasion dress: "Azzara is a maxi take on one of our best-selling silhouettes, and is cut long so it works if you’re tall (but is easy to take up if you’re not). We love the tasselled detail."
The timeless classic: "Whoever said animal print is a neutral was on the money, Laviza goes with everything and flatters everyone—in a very femme fatale way."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
-
My hair is really knotty—having tried them all, I can confirm these are the 7 best detangling conditioners
For silky hair that you can run your fingers through
By Mica Ricketts
-
These are the 7 best fake tan removers - as a tanner of 15 years I should know
Old fake tan patches are not chic
By Tori Crowther
-
Say goodbye to winter and straw-like hair with the 9 best shampoo and conditioners for dry hair
These goodens won't let you down
By Tori Crowther