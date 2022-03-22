Quilted jackets are the spring trend you didn’t know you needed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

(Photo: Monikh Dale)

As far as summer trends go, few have been so unexpected as quilted jackets. They are a natural extension to last winter’s duvet coat, but with a decidedly more bohemian spin.

Think florals, tie dye and patchwork fabrics that will instantly at that Sienna-Miller-circa-2006 touch.

That said, for a more classical approach to the quilted jacket, neutral shades are also key. I’m thinking in particular of The Frankie Shop’s olive cropped oversized coat, which the label can’t seem to restock fast enough.

The trend has been going down a storm on the streets of fashion week in London and Paris, as well as taking over the virtual world on Instagram, spotted on my favourite influencers and celebrities.

It’s the perfect mid-season coat, an alternative to your more basic trench coat, and is versatile enough to be worn over a summer dress, a linen suit, or simply jeans and a t-shirt.

Ready to get on board with the quilted jackets trend? Here are some of the best styles to shop now.

DÔEN + NET SUSTAIN Sedona patchwork printed quilted organic cotton jacket – £415.72 at Net-A-Porter

Reminiscent of treasure you’d find while scouring a vintage market, DÔEN’s ‘Sedona’ jacket is quilted with colorful, mismatched squares to create a unique patchwork. View Deal