PSA: ASOS is having a surprise flash sale today

If you’ve seen something you really fancy on ASOS, and don’t want to wait until its Black Friday sale, then you’re in luck, because for less than 24 hours you can get 20% off everything on the site.

It’s apparently to celebrate Singles’ Day, though any reason for a discount is fine in my book.

You can get 20% off most things, by entering GETWITHASOS at checkout. You can use the code as many times as you want, with the only caveat being that you can’t use it with other discount codes or on gift vouchers, which is fair enough.

The promotion will end at 8am tomorrow morning, aka the 12th of November, so there’s no time to waste if you want to stock up on clothing, Christmas gifts or beauty products.

Here are a few things I’m adding to my shopping basket, in case you need inspiration.