Princess Eugenie wore a high-street dress to the royal Easter service and it's on sale

The royal family stepped out over the weekend to attend the annual royal Easter Church service. From the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children to King Charles (opens in new tab) and more, so many members of the family were present to celebrate.

Of course, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank (opens in new tab)were also in attendance. The pair arrived, walking hand in hand into St George's Chapel in Windsor. For the occasion, a pregnant Princess Eugenie (opens in new tab) chose to don a patterned mini dress, cream coat, navy headband and matching navy pointed toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty)

Interestingly, the Princess's dress comes courtesy of high-street retailer Whistles and is actually currently on sale (reduced from £159 to £99). The dress is made from EcoVero viscose which, according to the Whistles website, generates up to 50% lower emissions and water impact than regular viscose—so it's a sustainable choice, too.

Evidently, Princess Eugenie is quite the fan of the London-based high-street retailer, as this is not the first time the royal has chosen to wear the brand. In fact, just last month Princess Eugenie was spotted in another printed midi dress by Whistles (opens in new tab) while attending the Zona Maco Art Fair in Mexico.

For that occasion, Princess Eugenie chose a Dalmatian printed dress that features a shirred bodice—the perfect, elasticated look to accommodate a growing bump. While back in January, Princess Eugenie was spotted in a floral patterned mini dress by the brand.

Of course, she is not alone. Even The Princess of Wales has been spotted in Whistles on occasion. In 2021, Middleton wore a blouse by the brand, while back in 2018 both Kate and her sister Pippa were spotted in Whistles' Margot spot print shirt dress (opens in new tab).

Although the royals may have designer brands at their fingertips, it is always refreshing to see them opt for more attainable options. Keep scrolling to shop Princess Eugenie's exact Whistles dresses.

