Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank share personal photos to mark 10-year anniversary

Adorable!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank may have only got married a couple of years ago, but did you know they’ve actually been together for 10 years?

Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, recently shared an unseen photo of Eugenie from the couple’s wedding day, much to the delight of royal fans everywhere.

It’s been a busy month for the couple, as Jack’s father has been in intensive care battling coronavirus, while his mother fought off the illness at home.

To mark their 10-year anniversary together, Eugenie shared a couple of personal photos of the couple on Instagram – and they’re seriously cute.

The princess is also encouraging other people to share their photos and anniversary messages for their partners, which she will repost on stories over the next few days.

Jack and Eugenie were married on the 12th of October 2018 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

So sweet!