King Charles will 'keep William and Harry apart' during his coronation
It's to 'protect the dignity of the occasion'
King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab) is just over five weeks away, with the monarch celebrating the historic occasion on Saturday 6th May.
While many are looking forward to celebrating over the long weekend, with a number of events planned in the capital and across the UK, it is still unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend.
It has been reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales' children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will have a pivotal role in the proceedings (opens in new tab), and that Queen Consort Camilla is also including her grandchildren during the ceremony.
Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed that they received an invitation, they have not publicly announced if they will be travelling back to the UK for the event - which also falls on their son Archie's fourth birthday (opens in new tab).
Much has been said about what the couple can expect from other members of the family if they do attend (opens in new tab), and it has been reported that it's unlikely they would be given a spot on the Buckingham Palace balcony (opens in new tab) as this is reserved for working royals.
But if Harry and Meghan do accept the invitation, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed that the King will 'keep William and Harry apart' in order to ensure that there are no clashes on the day.
He told OK!: (opens in new tab) "This will be organised in a way that protects the dignity of an occasion which has deep religious significance.
"The British are uniquely good at orchestrating and arranging ceremonial events, which will be reflected.
"William and Kate will be an important part of the ceremony and it is reported William will be doing a homage to King Charles. There's no doubt that William and Catherine will have a pivotal role."
If the Sussexes do attend the coronation, it could be the 'first big Prince Archie moment' (opens in new tab) too given that it will be both his birthday and his first official royal appearance.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
