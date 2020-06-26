The reason Kate Middleton wears wears green so much

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You may not have noticed in the Kate Middleton’s sea of dresses, but the Duchess is particularly fond of wearing the colour green, proof of which we just saw this week in her Zoom call with Camilla for Children’s Hospice Week.

She wore a sparkly The Vampire’s Wife number earlier this year in Ireland, during one of her last engagements pre Covid-19, a moss green Jenny Packham gown at the 2018 BAFTAs, and a bright green DVF dress in LA shortly after her honeymoon, all pictured below.

These are just a small sample of the many green dresses the Duchess has loved wearing over the years, and according to the experts, it’s got nothing to do with it being her favourite hue, but everything to do with her eye colour.

Colour specialist Gabriella Winters told HELLO!, ‘Kate has medium-dark eyes that are on the softer side in terms of intensity, and dependent on the lighting they appear to be slightly different shades of green.’

She added, ‘She wears her eye colours often and very successfully. Wearing colours that are innate to your colouring will make you appear graceful, fresh and elevated – Kate wearing her eye colours make her look effortlessly elegant, glowing and refined.’

Whilst this may or may not be true, it wouldn’t be the first styling hack Kate Middleton has used. From wearing weights in the hems of her skirts to avoid them blowing up in the wind, to having bras sewn into sheer dressed to avoid unseemly straps showing, Kate certainly ensures she looks the best at all times.