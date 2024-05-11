Dreaming of your next holiday? Postcard prints are the perfect way to embrace vacation style now
Styles good enough to write home about
If you’re anything like me, the unexpected heatwave we’re currently experiencing has probably sent you into a bit of a scramble. After far too many months spent wrapped up in cardigans and roll necks, the sudden bout of sun has sent my wardrobe into a panic, hunting for my best summer dresses and easy-to-wear co-ords. Now, don’t get me wrong, I am incredibly happy that spring has finally made an appearance, but it has made me realise, I am seriously lacking in the warm weather dressing department. So, to rectify the situation, I’ve decided to start my holiday shopping early so that when summer rolls around, I’ll be armed and ready (sartorially speaking that is).
There’s one trend that’s been popping up everywhere as of late, both among some of the biggest designers and in my favourite high street stores, and it’s the perfect starting point to embrace all things summer style. Bold and brash in the best way possible, postcard print is the must-have trend that officially says summer is here. Think bright blocks of colour interspersed with palm trees, shells and holiday scenes, which all combine for a totally tropical feel reminiscent of vintage postcards and holiday snaps.
Fans of more minimalist fashion may want to give this trend a skip, after all, there’s nothing subdued about postcard print. What it lacks in subtlety however it makes up for in fun, as I can’t imagine there’s anything more moodboosting than throwing on a postcard printed dress or reaching for a tongue-in-cheek postcard inspired clutch bag when it comes to summer dressing.
Want to see for yourself? Of course you do. So I’ve pulled together an edit of the best postcard printed pieces to shop right now. From elegant dresses to boxy, menswear inspired shirts, they’re all here and just waiting to liven up your wardrobe. Summer officially starts here…
Easily dressed up or down with a simple switch of footwear, this shirt dress will work hard in your wardrobe all summer long.
This tonal postcard printed blouse will make the perfect accompaniment to white denim.
Co-ords offer great cost-per-wear potential, making this an even smarter choice than just in the style sense.
Designed in collaboration with the McLaren F1 team, Reiss' postcard printed shirt is inspired by the streets of Miami. Pair with the matching shorts for full co-ordination.
This swimsuit from John Lewis offers a more understated yet no less striking take on the trend.
Lucky enough to wear smart casual workwear? Wear these with a classic white shirt to bring summer to the office.
Made from easy-to-wear silk and with an elasticated waistband, Zimmermann's shorts are a luxurious way to stay comfy in the heat.
Picture this midi skirt swishing along the sea front on your next holiday. Perfection!
To add a touch of postcard print to your look, why not try this satin scarf worn as a necktie or added to your bag handle.
Bring the Amalfi Coast with you wherever you go with Olympia Le-Tan's fun embroidered box clutch.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
