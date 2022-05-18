Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

On the lookout for the perfect Platinum Jubilee memorabilia? Look no further as this is the only list you will need.





The Queen is celebrating this year and so are we. As the longest-serving monarch in British history – she’s dedicated seventy years of service to the throne – the historic moment deserves all the Platinum Jubilee memorabilia currently on offer. (Read the agenda for the weekend, here).

To mark the occasion, we get to enjoy an extended four day bank holiday weekend this June, with everyone encouraged to join in the celebrations. Whether you’re heading to an event, throwing a street party or simply celebrating at home, there are plenty of souvenirs and gifts to add that special touch.

First came the Queen Barbie doll that sold out on the same day and now lots of sweet treats, tote bags and homeware to choose from, from the likes of Fortnum & Mason, Liberty, and Biscuiteers.

Several Royal warrant holders have created Platinum Jubilee gifts, which are perfect for sending to your loved ones and as a treat for yourself. So much has sold out already, so if you see anything you like, we recommend adding it to your basket ASAP.

Without further ado, here is our guide to the best Platinum Jubilee memorabilia, souvenirs and gifts to celebrate the Queen. Enjoy…

Platinum Jubilee memorabilia: 16 souvenirs to shop now