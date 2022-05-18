On the lookout for the perfect Platinum Jubilee memorabilia? Look no further as this is the only list you will need.
The Queen is celebrating this year and so are we. As the longest-serving monarch in British history – she’s dedicated seventy years of service to the throne – the historic moment deserves all the Platinum Jubilee memorabilia currently on offer. (Read the agenda for the weekend, here).
To mark the occasion, we get to enjoy an extended four day bank holiday weekend this June, with everyone encouraged to join in the celebrations. Whether you’re heading to an event, throwing a street party or simply celebrating at home, there are plenty of souvenirs and gifts to add that special touch.
First came the Queen Barbie doll that sold out on the same day and now lots of sweet treats, tote bags and homeware to choose from, from the likes of Fortnum & Mason, Liberty, and Biscuiteers.
Several Royal warrant holders have created Platinum Jubilee gifts, which are perfect for sending to your loved ones and as a treat for yourself. So much has sold out already, so if you see anything you like, we recommend adding it to your basket ASAP.
Without further ado, here is our guide to the best Platinum Jubilee memorabilia, souvenirs and gifts to celebrate the Queen. Enjoy…
Platinum Jubilee memorabilia: 16 souvenirs to shop now
The Jubilee Celebration Hamper, £230 | Fortnum & Mason
The Royal Grocer has made tea, biscuits and honey Platinum Jubilee ready. With sweet, savoury and sippable treats all in a wicker basket, you will be prepared and ready to go for street party celebrations.
Queen’s Jubilee Medium Ziptop Multiway, £289 | Radley
A Platinum Jubilee edition, The Buckingham Palace illustration marks the event at the Queen’s official residence. With a detachable cross-body strap and triple compartments, the Radley bag is practical as well as beautiful.
Limited Edition Great British box of Macarons, £22 | Ladurée
Two new limited edition Jubilee boxes will be released on Thursday and you need at least one. The most delicious asset to any street party and a box that doubles up as gorgeous memorabilia too.
Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Platinum Jubilee Special Editio, £43 | Clos19
Toast to HRH with a special edition of Moët. First granted a royal warrant by Queen Victoria in 1893, celebrate the bank holiday weekend like a Queen.
Platinum Silk Twill Scarf, £95 | Liberty
A special limited edition, the gorgeous design was hand-drawn in London. The green scarf reads “The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II” at the centre.
The Queen: 70 Glorious Years, £24.95 | Waterstones
This hardback is the official souvenir publication. Showing HRH’s history through photographs, including before the monarch was crowned.
Buckingham Palace X Biscuiteers Platinum Jubilee, £58 | Biscuiteers
A limited-edition Platinum Jubilee tin designed in collaboration with Buckingham Palace. The gorgeous gold embossed tin has 15 lemon biscuits that look too good to eat.
Newby Teas, Crown Assortment Union Jack Edition tea selection, £17.99 | Selfridges
A Union Jack hatbox with 36 assorted tea bags including Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Masala Chai, Strawberry & Mango. Each is individually wrapped in biodegradable packaging.
Prestat – The Jubilee Collection Chocolates & Truffles, £29.95 | Harvey Nichols
From one of London’s oldest chocolate shops, this box includes 16 classic flavours, in a limited-edition gift box with milk, dark and white chocolate creations.
God Save The Queen Mug, £22 | Emma Bridgewater
The 1/2 pint mug reads “Our Longest Serving Monarch” on the back, to celebrate the Queen in style.
The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen 2022 £5 Uncirculated Coin, £10 | Royal Mint
If you don’t already have a £5 coin, now is your time to get one. A classic keepsake, it features the commemorative Platinum Jubilee portrait of Her Majesty The Queen on horseback.
Jubilee ‘How Majestic’ Watch, £83 | Swatch
Featuring 70 dots to celebrate seventy years on the throne, the great thing about this watch is the colour changing wheel that changes the Queen’s outfit daily.
Jubilee Queen Placement Frill Tote, £45 | Cath Kidston
There are so many Jubilee tote bags, but framed with a regal pearl frill, this one may be the cutest. Made from 100% cotton and an inner pocket with a zip fastening.
The Platinum Jubilee Cookbook: Recipes and stories from Her Majesty’s representatives around the world, £24.99 | Amazon
The foreword is written by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. A culinary history throughout the Queen’s reign. Read more about it here.
Halcyon Days Platinum Jubilee Enamel Trinket Box, £185.00 | Fortnum & Mason
Halcyon Days have received three royal warrants dating back from 1978. The inside celebrates the Queen’s “seventy happy and glorious years of reign!”
Charbonnel Et Walker Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fine Milk & Dark Chocolate Selection, £75 | Liberty
As a Royal warrant holder, the quintessentially British treat is still handmade today. The limited-edition gift box houses a selection of milk and dark chocolate creations.