The Queen now has her own limited edition Barbie doll and we need one immediately

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend is edging ever closer, with a host of events planned across the UK to celebrate her 70 year reign. There have been rumours of a Spice Girls reunion, the monarch is releasing her very own English sparkling wine and a number of parades and street parties are set to take place over the four day public holiday in June – which will no doubt make it one to remember.

And as if that’s not enough, it turns out that the Queen is also getting a bit of a plastic makeover with her own limited edition Barbie doll. Amazing.

Just in time for her Majesty’s birthday, Mattel has released a very special Queen doll to celebrate the longest reigning monarch in British history.

The ‘instantly recognisable’ Queen Barbie, dressed in an ivory silk gown, sparkling tiara and blue riband, is her second doll in Mattel’s tribute collection.

A spokesperson for Barbie said: ‘After her coronation in 1953, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has seen her lead with duty, humanitarian efforts and a life of public service, unifying the nation in celebration, reflection, and community.

‘Since 1959, the Barbie brands purpose has been to inspire the limitless potential in every girl and remind them they can be anything. That message has never been more relevant than it is today.’

The Barbie tiara has also been given a serious upgrade, with the doll donning the Queen Mary fringe tiara – the very same one that she wore on her wedding day.

Kate Williams, a London based history professor and television presenter, said: ‘They are two of the world’s most recognisable women—and now they are joined together in this doll. Barbie has always been a queen; now she is Queen Elizabeth II.

‘It brings home the importance of women’s contribution to the world, the impact of women as leaders, creators and pioneers, that women’s achievements are important and should be celebrated.’

Packaged in a box inspired by Buckingham Palace, it’s the Platinum Jubilee collectable we never knew we needed.

It will be retailing at Harrods, Hamleys, Selfridges, John Lewis and Amazon – so if you want one, you’d better be quick.

We bet Princess Charlotte will love this one!