The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Queen making news in particular.

From her epic Ali G impression and the hilarious names for her Corgis over the years to the time she hid in a bush to avoid a controversial Buckingham Palace guest, Queen Elizabeth never fails to make viral news.

These past few years have been no exception, with the Queen stepping up to reassure the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic and releasing a personal message of thanks to the public for their support following the tragic death of her husband, Prince Philip, earlier this year.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the UK wants to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year, marking 70 years on the throne.

As Buckingham Palace unveiled their plans this week for next summer’s celebrations, the answer to everyone’s big question was confirmed.

Do we all get an extra bank holiday next year for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Yes. In June 2022, we will all be getting an additional bank holiday making a four day weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June 2022.

‘Her Majesty The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee from Thursday 2nd – Sunday 5th June 2022,’ the royal family announced this week on social media. ‘The weekend will provide an opportunity for communities throughout the UK to come together to celebrate this historic milestone.

Events will include:

💂‍♀️ Trooping the Colour.

🔥 Lighting of Platinum Jubilee Beacons.

⛪️ Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

🎸A live concert ‘Platinum Party at the Palace’.

🍰 The Big Jubilee Lunch.

🎭 The Platinum Jubilee Pageant.’

Like we needed another reason to respect the Queen!