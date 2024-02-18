The most stylish celebs in attendance at LFW

London Fashion Week AW24 is a go! Hot on the heels of NYFW AW24 it's now London's turn to host some of the biggest designers like Erdem, Simone Rocha and Burberry, as they showcase their AW24 collections.

Alongside the biggest street stylers, influencers and industry professionals (including team MC, of course), the city also played host to some of the hottest celebrities who all took to the FROW in support of their favourite designers. Decked out in this season's biggest styles, as well as key looks from the SS24 shows, celebrities including Sabrina Elba, Kaya Scodelario and Maya Jama all flexed their fashion credentials stepping out in some of the seasons biggest trends.

From Sabrina Elba’s preppy mini dress and socks at Harris Reed to Golda Rosheuvel, Kaya Scodelario and Lucy Boynton, who all opted for monochromatic looks cementing it as a big trend for next season, the front row looks were just as good as those that took to the catwalk. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Sabrina Elba at Harris Reed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maya Jama at Harris Reed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charithra Chandran at Harris Reed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golda Rosheuvel at Harris Reed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaya Scodelario at Harris Reed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucy Boynton at Bora Aksu (Image credit: Getty Images)