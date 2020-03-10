And how to steal their style

Searching for online style inspiration, it’s easy to fall down the black hole of Insta-hell. When you finally look up from your phone, you realise you’ve spent two whole days scrolling through feeds – and you’re still in your dressing gown, with no idea what to wear (we’ve all been there). Which sort of defeats the point.

Well never fear, we’ve done the hard search for you. From our favourite UK influencers to the best missives from Milan and the coolest New Yorkers, read on for our definitive guide to the best fashion blogs (and more importantly, where to shop their looks).

Who? Trishna Goklani, social media editor for Paradise Row by day, UK influencer by night.

Why: Trishna’s style is understated, timeless and just plain cool. Follow her if you’re after the best forever pieces, from the perfect little black dress to the leather jacket.

Who? Chrissy Ford, contributor at Harper’s Bazaar US, based in New York.

Why: Chrissy is basically who I want to be when I grow up. ‘Cool’ is such a basic word to describe her style but it’s that and more. From sharp tailoring to statement dresses in bold prints and colours, there is no look Chrissy can’t pull off.

Lizzy Hadfield aka Shot From The Street



Who? Lizzy is a self-proclaimed ‘Fashion blogger from up North living in London’, serving up fashion as well as a bubble personality and wicked sense of humour

Why: The aforementioned points, as well as a masterclass in masculine dressing with a chic twist.

Lindsey Holland aka Ropes Of Holland

Who? Another Northern lass, a former physiotherapist turned fashion influencer and podcast host, alongside her best friend Lizzy Hadfield.

Why: Lindsey doesn’t focus on trends so much as a style that will last throughout the decades. I love her Princess Diana Sloane Ranger-esque vibe thanks to oversized blazers, high-waisted denim, chunky knits and elegant boots and pumps. Though she does cleverly weave in more trend-led pieces into her wardrobe, such as the By Far glitter Rachel bag and must-have Wandler mules. I’m also here for a powerful female friendship.

Who? Fashion stylist and influencer based in Brighton, with a penchant for dreamy travels.

Why: There’s no one quite like Hannah for sourcing the most expensive-looking items on the high street, and her signature neutral colour palette and tailored pieces make me want to dress more timeless.

Who? Sabina Socol, Romanian born and Parisian based model, journalist and fashion influencer.

Why: Think 70s Brigitte Bardot or Jane Birkin, with a modern twist. Basically Parisian chic at its best.

Who? Amira, a Manchester-based stylist and influencer.

Why: Amira proves you don’t have to choose between dressing modestly and dressing stylishly, plus we love her super-positive captions.

Who? Ellie, Paris-based influencer.

Why: If we had to describe Ellie’s style in two words, it would be urban luxe. No one does hi-lo quite like her, and she’s a pro at mixing distressed denim with pops of colour.

Who? Audrey Leighton Rogers, photographer and style influencer.

Why: If you love vintage, you’ll love Audrey’s account. She curates and photographs her own vintage edit, giving older pieces a new lease of life.

Who? Monikh Dale, a super chic London-based influencer/model.

Why: Because Monikh has a knack for making even high street clothes look designer, and her fashionable finger is always on the pulse of discovering up-and-coming brands.

Who: Freddie Harrel is a Parisian Brit who’s a big name in the London scene – and with good reason.

Why: Besides her super chic style and winning smile, Freddie’s a gal who’s won us over with her fun voice, honest depiction of motherhood and celebration of natural hair with her big hair no care beauty line. Whether she’s speaking at a panel or hav

ing a day out with her family, she’s always ready to serve a major look with a big grin on her face.

Who? German-based fashion and lifestyle blogger Caroline Daur is having one helluva moment. And by moment, we mean 1.2m followers on Insta and being hand-picked by new friend Stefano Gabbana to walk the D&G show at Milan Fashion Week.

Why? If you follow Caro on Instagram (@carodaur) you’ll know that she doesn’t have one specific style, she just has fun with fashion and dresses according to her mood. Which means she could be modelling anything from Elie Saab couture to Levi’s denim, and it’s always cool.

Who? Sebina Hussain

Why: Sebina’s style is chic and timeless, and her honest account of motherhood is inspiring.

Katherine Ormerod, a.k.a. Work Work Work



Who? The entrepreneur behind fashion, life and career blog Work Work Work and a stylist and brand consultant. Instagram: @katherine_ormerod

Why? If you want to know about cool niche brands before anyone else, Katherine is your woman. We also love her everyday style, which instantly makes us want to shop!

Who: Margaret Zhang, a Chinese-Australian photographer, director, stylist and writer based in New York. Instagram: @margaret_zhang

Why: Not your typical fashion blogger, this law graduate does everything from styling to taking her own pictures and consulting for major fashion and beauty brands. Her style is versatile to say the least, and she looks just as much at home in Saint Laurent boots and jeans as she does in a Molly Goddard gown.

Jessica Wang a.k.a. NotJessFashion



Who: A stylish Chinese American fashion blogger based out of the Big Apple. Instagram: @notjessfashion

Why: Since stumbling across this gorgeous blog, our lives have been so much more colourful. Jess goes beyond the standard #OOTD posts and her site’s a sartorial treasure trove full of styling advice, galleries and even some tips for budding bloggers if you’re thinking of making this list some day. Her masterfully saturated and unique photography is what sets her apart from the rest of the pack and we still can’t stop thinking about her guide to wearing colour this spring…

She says, ‘I originally set up NotJessFashion with the intention of building an audience for a potential online shop but it turned into a daily destination for fresh and fun outfit inspiration. My aim is to empower others to be daring and confident in pursuing a fulfilling and fashionable life.’

Lesego Legobane, a.k.a Thickleeyonce



Who: A South African plus size blogger and photographer. Instagram: @thickleeyonce

Why: While Lesego doesn’t have a blog per se, she does have a very active Instagram full of gorgeous photography and thoughtful captions (she occasionally dabbles in vlogging too). Be it the latest fashion trends, amazing lingerie or even those tricky to style narrow sunglasses, she’s a deft hand at styling and out to destroy any preconceptions of what a curvy girl can and can’t wear.

Pernille Teisbaek

Who: Lithesome, Danish, street style regular Pernille Teisbaek. Instagram: @pernilleteisbaek

Why: Born in Copenhagen, Pernille Teisbæk is the epitome of sleek, Scandi, style perfection. After launching her cult blog, Look De Pernille, in 2012 her pared-back but trend-savvy formula of raw hemmed jeans and Gucci loafers exploded across our social feeds. Check in for regular updates on what will be the next-big-thing in street style trends.

Who: Incredibly fabulous Brazilian blogger Helena Bordon. Instagram: @helenabordon

Why: Hailing from Sao Paulo, Helena Bordon is one of Brazil’s most influential style bloggers. She started her fashion education from a young age courtesy of her mother, Donata Meirelles, the style director of Vogue Brazil. When Helena was just 7 years old, she’d join her mum at all the top fashion shows and eventually interned at Valentino. Now, Helena is co-founder of Brazilian high street fashion chain 284, as well as finding the time to run her eponymous blog, helenabordon.com, which offers Helena’s insider style, travel and beauty tips. Disclaimer: expect holiday envy.

Who: Fiercely funny New Yorker Leandra Medine. Instagram: @manrepeller

Why: Of Turkish/Iranian Jewish descent, Medine kicked off her career with a blog called Boogers + Bagels. Her ironic fashion-addict asides soon had her readers rolling in the aisles, and she decided to focus on the topic full-time after a joky conversation while out shopping with a friend about how ‘man-repelling’ all the fashion-forward outfits they loved were. It’s now a male-scaring empire, providing in-depth intel: ‘The difference between Mom Jeans and Dad Jeans’, the fabulous ‘Manstagram’ – all the best fash items du jour – and fun features and style news aplenty.

She says: ‘I really see Man Repeller as an attitude and fashion as a language that we use to connect with other women.’

Kavita Donkersley, a.k.a. SheWearsFashion



Who: A fashionable Sheffield gal living in London, who cavorts around the world with the best wardrobe ever. Instagram: @shewearsfashion

Why: Kavita’s been blogging for several years now and it’s been amazing to watch her star rise, from her #OOTD shots as a sixteen year old through to a Coachella VIP frolicking with celebrities. Her bold colourful looks are a great blend of both high street and luxury, though she’s got a soft spot for a Gucci bag – a girl after our own heart, basically.

Natasha Ndlovu, a.k.a. Bisous Natasha



Who: A London-based blogger and model who’s been recognised the world over in various publications. Instagram: @natashandlovu

Why: Natasha’s a master at pulling together chic yet effortless-looking outfits, whether she’s opting for an edgy sportswear look or floating along in a dreamy gown. She’s got a box of designer bags that we’d give our left kidney to rummage round in and she also occasionally shares her beauty tips both on Instagram and her beautiful blog.

Camille Charriere, a.k.a. Over the Rainbow



Who: Parisienne expat Camille Charriere, now based in London. Instagram: @camillecharriere

Why: The leggy blonde provides a tres chic mix of outfit inspiration – her personal style definitely has that insouciant French vibe – and trend and brand lowdowns. The ‘boutique’ section of her site is a one-stop shop for the pieces she loves – and we also like the fact she has regular wardrobe clearouts via Vestiaire so true Camille-alikes can snap up her actual clothes…

She says: “COTR is a destination for a mixture of emerging and luxury fashion, with a particular emphasis on Scandinavian labels.”

Allison Graham, a.k.a. SheDoesHim



Who: Allison Graham is a Jamaican menswear blogger based in Brooklyn. Instagram: @shedoeshim

Why: Allison’s a breath of fresh air in the fashion blogger space with no time for your fashion gender binaries. She does menswear better than most guys in the game, whether she’s pattern mixing like a pro in a dapper suit or taking casual wear to a whole new level.

Danielle Bernstein, a.k.a. We Wore What



Who: New Yorker Danielle Bernstein. Instagram: @weworewhat

Why: Cool, clean outfit inspiration and handy get-the-look items to click through and buy for each.

She says: ‘WeWoreWhat is a fashion blog I created to provide a daily dose of outfit inspiration from every corner of NYC. I highlight my everyday outfits as well as my experience in this city that never sleeps. What should be the easiest part of everyone’s day (getting dressed in the morning) is sometimes the hardest – and that’s why I blog.’

Pandora Sykes

Who: Writer, stylist and ex-Fashion Features Editor at The Sunday Times Style. Instagram: @pandorasykes

Why: Sharp as a tack with the looks and fashion sense of Diane Kruger, we’re hooked on Sykes’ killer combo of great outfits – vintage florals and patent biker, anyone? – and vay funny ‘social commentary’. Recent winners include a love letter to Jilly Cooper and why Sykes will never join Snapchat.

She says: ‘Style should be fun and fashion is not a lone Endeavour. You can be interested in shoes and still care about world politics. My blog aims to be fun but thoughtful – and give people a new way to look at things.’

Anybody on the list we missed?

Let us know your favourites in the comments…