I'm a fashion editor and this is the work-ready summer outfit formula I rely on during a heatwave

As a fashion editor, there are a few outfit formulas I come to rely upon for busy weekday mornings. Having trusted go-to looks (or work uniforms as they're often referred to) can take the hassle out of getting dressed, seamlessly helping to streamline your morning routine.

During the warm summer months, there is one look I find myself constantly returning to for office days, and that is midi skirts and tank tops. The look is polished, yet effortless and requires very little additional styling (aside from a few accessories).

Evidently, I'm not alone, as this week in particular, I have noticed so many other women donning the same outfit formula on my morning commute. In fact, on one train carriage alone this week, I spotted four different people in the midi skirt and tank top look, I too was wearing.

The beauty of this look is the fact it can be mixed and matched endlessly. Particularly, if you have a fairly healthy rotation of tank tops and various midi skirts.

For me personally, I love opting for a printed midi skirt in a fun pattern and pairing it alongside a plain top in a block colour. However, you can also invert the look and pair a printed top alongside a plain skirt.

When it comes to midi skirts, as a petite woman there are a few brands I seriously rely on. Whistles recently released its first petite range and I have been living in the brand's linen midi (you can shop it below). For women on the shorter side, Reformation also has a chic selection of bias-cut petite midi skirts in various prints and shades.

In the tank top department, the high street is filled with worthy selections. I personally like my tops with a little bit of elastane in them, so they stretch and mould to the body perfectly. Shades of black and white will always be staple colours, yet this season I'm also gravitating towards pastel hues like baby blue and soft yellow.

Without further do, keep scrolling to shop midi skirts and tank tops (aka my go-to summer office outfit formula).