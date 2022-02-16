Pandora is launching a Marvel jewellery collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re a fan of Pandora‘s special edition collections – we’re talking Disney and Harry Potter here – then you’ll no doubt be excited by the new set of charms, dropping tomorrow.

Drumroll please… Pandora is collaborating with Marvel! That’s right, if you’re a fan of Iron Man, Hulk, Scarlett Witch et al, then this one is for you.

The 11-piece hand crafted collection will include a bracelet, a ring and charms featuring Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America’s shield and other iconic Avengers symbols.

For inspiration, the design team looked at the heroes’ strength and vulnerability, coming up with designs that represent each character’s personality and values.

‘We are proud of our long-lasting collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and excited to bring this first ever Marvel x Pandora collection alive. Many of our customers have requested this for quite some time! These heroes excited, entertain, and also encourage us to use our voices and powers, without hiding our weaknesses, to make the world a better place. Celebrating what you stand for and the things you love is what connects the Marvel and Pandora universes,’ says Stephen Fairchild, Pandora’s Chief Product Officer.

While we wait for it to launch, here are three things we’re buying.

The Marvel x Pandora collection will be available nationwide and online on 17th February.