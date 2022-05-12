Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Stylish and comfortable? Sign us up.

Marks and Spencer have always been our go-to shop for the best lingerie. Not only do they stock a wide range of designs, but they are super comfortable, too.

Normally their styles start from around £25, however, they have launched a brand new underwear range, with prices starting from just £5.

The B by Boutique collection is the brand’s most versatile range to date, with a selection of fun colours for Spring and Summer. There are lots of shapes to choose from, including crop tops, bralettes, high-cut knickers and thongs.

We've chosen our top picks below, so have a browse and treat yourself to some new underwear.

B by Boutique Meia Lace Miami Knickers, £5 | Marks and Spencer These floral lace knickers feature a sporty branded waistband. The flattering Miami silhouette is high cut on the leg and V-shaped at the front and back. View Deal

B by Boutique Meia Lace Wired Balcony Bra, £14 | Marks and Spencer

Sporty style meets lace with this beautiful bra. The balcony style combines floral and fishnet lace with a branded elasticated underband and wired, non-padded cups. View Deal

B by Boutique Ameli High Waisted Brazilian Knickers, £6 | Marks and Spencer Modern colour gives a feminine feel to these Brazilian knickers. They’re made in a flattering high-waisted design with a cheeky cutaway back and added stretch. View Deal