Stylish and comfortable? Sign us up.
Marks and Spencer have always been our go-to shop for the best lingerie. Not only do they stock a wide range of designs, but they are super comfortable, too.
Normally their styles start from around £25, however, they have launched a brand new underwear range, with prices starting from just £5.
The B by Boutique collection is the brand’s most versatile range to date, with a selection of fun colours for Spring and Summer. There are lots of shapes to choose from, including crop tops, bralettes, high-cut knickers and thongs.
We've chosen our top picks below, so have a browse and treat yourself to some new underwear.
B by Boutique Meia Lace Miami Knickers, £5 | Marks and Spencer
These floral lace knickers feature a sporty branded waistband. The flattering Miami silhouette is high cut on the leg and V-shaped at the front and back.
B by Boutique Meia Lace Wired Balcony Bra, £14 | Marks and Spencer
Sporty style meets lace with this beautiful bra. The balcony style combines floral and fishnet lace with a branded elasticated underband and wired, non-padded cups.
B by Boutique Ameli High Waisted Brazilian Knickers, £6 | Marks and Spencer
Modern colour gives a feminine feel to these Brazilian knickers. They’re made in a flattering high-waisted design with a cheeky cutaway back and added stretch.
B by Boutique Ameli Wired Plunge Bra, £12 | Marks and Spencer
This bra is designed using ultra-soft microfibre and trimmed with lace. The lower cut plunge style creates a great silhouette while underwiring provides extra support.
B by Boutique Meia Non Wired Bralette, £10 | Marks and Spencer
This bralette is made from a microfibre rib fabric. It is non-wired and non-padded to create a natural shape, with seam detailing, a branded underband and a cut-out keyhole.
B by Boutique Meia Rib Thong, £5 | Marks and Spencer
The soft, stretchy feel of this fabric delivers extra comfort. Details such as the branded elastic waistband, front seam detailing and cut out keyhole back add a sporty look.
B by Boutique Ameli Print Non Wired Bralette, £12 | Marks and Spencer
A distinctive print gives this bralette a vibrant feel. The non-wired design enhances your natural shape and features padded cups for a smooth look under clothing.
B by Boutique Ameli Printed Mesh Thong, £5 | Marks and Spencer
This printed Ameli thong is designed using super soft microfibre fabric with added stretch for comfort. Lace trims and a branded sporty waistband gives a modern finish.