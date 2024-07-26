The It-girls have spoken, these are the hottest buys this summer

If it's not through a holiday escape, it is nearly impossible to dodge the odyssey that is British summer weather. From sporadic bursts of rain to heatwaves, we understand that pinpointing key basics to help us manage changeable weather is no small feat.

Luckily, as a shopping expert, I have a few tricks that have helped me beat this less-than-ideal weather situation every single time. Of course, a foolproof method always involves celebrity sightings. Celeb It-girl moments are really just an Instagram scroll away. From Bella Hadid's supersized shoulder bag to Zendeya's ultra-chic Wimbledon looks, my social media feed is always full of save-worthy inspiration.

Alternatively, data is always a fashion girl's best friend. And as I'm not one to gatekeep, one of my favourite sources of key seasonal fashion data includes Lyst's quarterly report. The global fashion intelligence site measures data across 200 million shoppers, social media mentions, activity, and engagement statistics worldwide over three-month periods to release a comprehensive report. From the hottest luxury fashion brands spanning from Loewe to Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton, key brand moments also include major celebrity endorsement and seasonal data.

Aside from key brand data, the report also provides an insightful look into seasonal must-haves worth looking into for investment pieces. And I don't say this lightly- this list includes products that are seething in popularity. From Sofia Richie's Prada sunglasses to Hailey Bieber's preferred sandal style, the proof lies in the data. Including cult-approved items like adidas' latest retro trainer and introducing the French leather brand loved by Alexa Chung and Ashley Olsen, Dragon Diffusion, who is showing a steady growth of +197% in searches this quarter.

So if you're curious to find out what other items made the list, we have rounded up the top 10 hottest products to invest in this summer, celeb It-girl approved.