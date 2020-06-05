Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And we are so here for it

It’s hard to imagine a more perfect summer trend than linen. I say trend, because although the fabric has been around for decades, it wasn’t always considered cool.

Somewhere in the 90s, it started to get associated with what your mum might wear on a summer holiday (think unflattering shorts and sandals), and the trend quickly went away again, until a couple of years ago, when it hit the catwalk in a big way.

Linen tailoring and dresses, for so long left to the resort collections, covered the SS18 catwalk. The likes of Zimmermann, Rejina Pyo, Tibi, Nanushka and LOEWE put their own stylish spin on the trend, re-imagining linen in fresh hues and shapes.

Off the catwalk, contemporary designers and high-street brands are offering collections that have that hint of summer holidays, but that should absolutely be worn ever day. Think STAUD, Faithfull the Brand, Sleeper, Three Graces and Matteau to name just a few.

For spring/summer 2020 we are seeing a few key micro trends within the linen theme, including earthy tones: terracota is huge at the moment, but I’m also loving brown, olive and cream.

Secondly, crop tops are an excellent way to take the co-ord look to a whole new level. I particularly like high neck crops paired with high-waisted full skirt, for a bohemian yet modern look.

Lastly now is the time to invest in some puff sleeve dress, as the trend really isn’t going anywhere. I’m particularly loving button-up midi styles as seen at Mara Hoffman or Nigerian fashion brand Mie.

And it wouldn’t be a trend if it didn’t take over Instagram as well now would it? For extra tips on how to style the trend, look to fashion influencers such as Sylvie Mus, the Style Idealist, Monikh and Bettina Looney.

This really is a minimalist trend, so do opt for clean tailoring, neutral tones and few accessories – it works especially well with a coin necklace or gold hoop. I like a linen blazer thrown over a silk slip dress, paired with a tan flat sandal and for the office, a short suit.

If you’re into colour though, don’t worry, as the likes of Mara Hoffman and Zimmerman have some styles in retro tropical prints and pastel colours that will satisfy your maximalist needs.