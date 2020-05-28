We promise anyone can pull it off

I have a new obsession: matching crop top and skirt sets. They are everywhere at the moment, from the catwalk to Instagram, and they’re the chicest summer outfit I can think of right now. Last season was all about the knitted bra top and cardigan combo, thanks to Khaite and Katie Holmes.

This season though, it’s all about vibrant prints, paired-back tailoring and airy linen. Three Graces, Flippa K and Matteau are leading the way for SS20.

Despite appearances, you don’t need killer abs to pull the look off either, it’s actually less about baring all of your midriff and more about which separates you wear with it. Here are a few rules to nail the trend, and you can shop my favourite pieces below too.

How to wear a crop top to fit your body shape

Making the crop top work is all about the balance. If going for more of a bra top style, keep the skin-baring to a minimum on the legs and team with a high-waisted trouser for a look that screams expensive. Or, show your legs but go for a looser cropped knit sweater.

How to wear a crop top to work

The key to wearing a crop top to work is playing with separates. Layer over a simple shift dress or wear a printed crop top over a simple white shirt for a easy way to introduce it to your work wardrobe. The main aim of the game is to go for something boxy and smart.

How to layer with crop tops

If you’re new to layering, we recommend starting off with a style that is minimal in finish and shape. Look to Cos, Whistles and ARKET for the perfect fuss-free styles. Wear with a simple untucked white shirt underneath and add a double breasted blazer if you want to smarten up.

However, it’s always fun to experiment with new trends. This season, it’s all about dramatic sleeves, so team a puff-sleeve bralette from the likes of LoveShackFancy or Faithfull the Brand.

How to wear crop tops in the evening

Turn up the wow factor in a slim fit knitted duo. Go matchy-matchy with a figure-flattering high-waisted skirt and crop top, paired with sandals.

How to wear crop tops if you’re a tomboy

If you are more of a slouchy boyfriend jeans kinda gal, fear not, crop tops can still work for you. Go for a box tee shape style and wear with cycling shorts, a big trend with the rise of loungewear at the moment.