The best short suits to power walk your way through spring

If you’re after a summer trend that’s work-appropriate, then short suits are for you. Once considered a mum-sy trend best left to the 90s (although it did always look great on Julia in Pretty Woman), it started having a bit of a renaissance last year, thanks to designers such as Tibi, Versace, Saint Laurent and Off-White.

SS19 saw more of a shift towards athleisure, thanks in no small part to the rise of the cycling short, which you might be pleased to hear isn’t as present this season. For SS20, shorts are also getting longer, with labels such as Frankie Shop, ACNE STUDIOS and Gauchere putting a fresh twist on bermuda shorts.

Though if you’re still into short shorts, fret not, there are still plenty of those around. I’m particularly loving the classic tailoring of Veronica Beard and the safari-inspired two-piece by Alexa Chung. There’s no escaping leather in all its guises either, and Peter Do has a great vegan leather brown ensemble.

Shades are a bit more subdued this season, with bold colours giving way to watered down greens and pinks, and earthy shades of khaki, brown and beige.

short suits

Over on the cobbles, Janelle Monae, Leonie Hanne and Kaia Gerber were amongst the many fashion influencers and celebrities that gave the trend their seal of approval during fashion month. The beauty of short suits is that they’re not only perfect for work, there is literally a style to suit every taste and mood.

For a dressed-down take on a classic, team a tan linen suit with a Gucci t-shirt and Tevas or your ugly sandal of choice, for a fancier take, try a satin suit with a minimal heeled sandal – influencer-fave STAUD has a great one right now. Or, go with a floaty floral blouse for an eccentric 70s spin a la Gucci.

For the high street, look to & Other Stories and Zara, but if you’ve got a bigger budget, then you can’t go wrong with a bit of TIBI, ACNE or Max Mara.

Shop my edit of the best short suits below.

short suits
1 of 18

FRANKIE SHOP Julie double-breasted gabardine blazer, £260

Buy it now!
short suits
2 of 18

FRANKIE SHOP Julie pleated gabardine shorts, £130

Buy it now!
short suits
3 of 18

STAUD Madden single-breasted satin jacket, £265 at MATCHESFASHION

Buy it now!
short suits
4 of 18

STAUD Noah cotton-blend charmeuse shorts, £190 at MATCHESFASHION

Buy it now!
short suits
5 of 18

Mango medium sleeve blazer, £49.99

Buy it now!
short suits
6 of 18

Mango Pleated shorts, £29.99

Buy it now!
short suits
7 of 18

ZARA STRAIGHT DOUBLE-BREASTED BLAZER, £89.99

Buy it now!
short suits
8 of 18

ZARA LONG BERMUDA SHORTS WITH SEAM DETAILS, £49.99

Buy it now!
short suits
9 of 18

ACNE STUDIOS Janny double-breasted canvas jacket, £455

Buy it now!
short suits
10 of 18

ACNE STUDIOS Ruthie tailored wool-blend twill shorts, £280 at MATCHESFASHION

Buy it now!
short suits
11 of 18

& Other Stories Long Fit Satin Blazer, £77

Buy it now!
short suits
12 of 18

& Other Stories High Waisted Satin Bermuda Shorts, £35

Buy it now!
short suits
13 of 18

GAUCHERE Priya wool-blend blazer, £1,010

Buy it now!
short suits
14 of 18

GAUCHERE Praline wool-blend shorts, £445

Buy it now!
short suits
15 of 18

PETER DO Convertible faux leather blazer, £2,115 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
short suits
16 of 18

PETER DO Faux leather shorts, £855 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
17 of 18

TOPSHOP IDOL Leaf Print Jacket, £69

Buy it now!
short suits
18 of 18

TOPSHOP IDOL Leaf Print Shorts, £39

Buy it now!

