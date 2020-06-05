The black fashion influencers we urge you to follow RN

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are many ways we can fight racism in a sustainable way, from educating ourselves to donating time and money to support causes within our community.

Another way to support is by shopping from one of the many brilliant black-owned fashion brands out there.

From the last week, we’ve also learned how powerful a tool social media can be, but other than sharing and reposting content, you can also make sure your feed is diversified by following more black content creators.

Here are just a few brilliant content creators focusing on fashion from the UK and around the world, who we think you’ll love.

1. Ellie from Slip Into Style

2. Eunice from Fashionenth

3. Karina from Styleidealist

4. Sylvie Mus

5. Lavinya

6. Emma Slade Edmondson

7. Chidozie Obasi

8. Chrystelle Eriksberger

9. Nicole Ocran

10. Aïda from basicstouch

11. Chainkyr

12. Marilyn

13. Tasha James from theglossier

14. poplyve

15. Scheena Donia

16. Hannah J. Lewis

17. Jessy Law

18. Ciinderella Balthazar

19. Chrissy Rutherford

20. Shelcy and Christy from nycxclothes

21. Lee Litumbe from spiritedpursuit

22. Abisola Omole from abimarvel

23. Lorna from Symphony Of Silk

24. Asiyami Gold

25. Natasha Ndlovu

26. Jourdana Phillips

27. Tamu McPherson from All The Pretty Birds

28. Damilola from edaowofashion

29. Tofi Caroline

30. Tomi from igalabrown