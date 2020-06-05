Trending:

The black fashion influencers we urge you to follow RN

    • There are many ways we can fight racism in a sustainable way, from educating ourselves to donating time and money to support causes within our community.

    Another way to support is by shopping from one of the many brilliant black-owned fashion brands out there.

    From the last week, we’ve also learned how powerful a tool social media can be, but other than sharing and reposting content, you can also make sure your feed is diversified by following more black content creators.

    Here are just a few brilliant content creators focusing on fashion from the UK and around the world, who we think you’ll love.

    1. Ellie from Slip Into Style

    View this post on Instagram

    🤎

    A post shared by Ellie (@slipintostyle) on

    2. Eunice from Fashionenth

    View this post on Instagram

    Earth tones and neutrals are my go-to palette this season 🌿 I’m thinking of bringing back my #weeklywardrobeseries where I’ll be selecting pieces to wear every week based on a colour palette or theme. It could be anything from styling neutrals for a week or styling different types of jeans? ⁣ ⁣ Let me know your suggestions in the comments below, it can be absolutely anything! ☺️⁣ ⁣ (gifted items tagged)⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #slowfashionblogger #consciouscloset #lovedclotheslast #buylessbuybetter #naturalpalette #naturaltones #neutralstyle #minimalstreetstyle #outfitdiary #outfitideas4you #ootdguide #mondaystyle #getdressed #stylesisterhood #myfeelgoodfashion #wearitagain

    A post shared by Eunice | SlowFashionEnthusiast (@fashionenth) on

    3. Karina from Styleidealist

    4. Sylvie Mus

    View this post on Instagram

    gotta stay hydrated

    A post shared by Sylvie Mus (@sylviemus_) on

    5. Lavinya

    View this post on Instagram

    happy sunday babes 😊✨, I got off my ass today and changed my mindset towards working out….I actually did it! I am the queen of talking about doing something so much to the point I actually convince myself I’ve done it when in reality ZERO action has been taken and then I wonder why I’ve made no progression at all 🤣 – I’ve promised myself to take small but consistent steps towards working out. In the past I’ve wacked on my insanity cds and expected to see results immediately lol! It’s not so much about losing weight but toning & feeling good about my body again. Plus I read exercise can reduce anxiety and low negative moods that attack me sometimes at the most random moments! so here’s to becoming better physically & mentally 😆✌🏽- how’s your weekend been? ✨

    A post shared by 𝓁𝒶𝓋𝒾𝓃𝓎𝒶 🕊 (@thisislavinya) on

    6. Emma Slade Edmondson

    View this post on Instagram

    What a weeeek! I think I need to sit down and have a quiet moment….⁣ ⁣ Fashion Revolution has gone back to it’s digital roots this year – online activism at 100% and it’s been quite a ride. ⁣ ⁣ My highlights have to be ⁣ ⁣ 1. The absolute pleasure of being a guest on @mrspress #wardrobecrisis where we discussed the psychology of the desire for newness and the joy of shopping second hand.⁣ ⁣ 2. Talking to Annabel one of the founders of @scrubhubclub who have been making much needed scrubs for our doctors and nurses during the COVID-19 crisis (I’ll put the interview live next week for you to catch up on), but it was fascinating to hear how the shortage of scrubs was overlooked due to the #nhs being sadly underfunded and the government woefully under supporting staff and systems with the correct equipment and clothing. Catch up on the interview to hear how a nationwide network of amazing volunteers has been mobilised to help!⁣ ⁣ 3. And finally today I had the absolute honour of hosting a round the world conversation with 5 country managers from @fash_rev: @fashrevnepal @fashionrevolutionindia @fash_rev_brasil @fashrev_de & @fash_rev_southafrica . Hearing what eveyone has been working on from supporting trade unions for garment workers and the local textile industry in South Africa, to The Fashion Crisis ecom website they have built in Germany and the work on a policy document reporting on gender equity and its’ impact on cotton farming in India. ⁣ It should be live on @fash_rev now if you missed it. ✌🏽

    A post shared by Emma Slade Edmondson (@emsladedmondson) on

    7. Chidozie Obasi

    8. Chrystelle Eriksberger

    9. Nicole Ocran

    View this post on Instagram

    I miss cafés, I miss restaurants, I miss the cinema, I miss pub gardens, I miss house parties, I miss dinner parties…⁣ ⁣ It’s funny how those little luxuries can fuel you. ⁣ ⁣ Although I feel like I’ve gotten used to The Right Now™️ and this week has been relatively productive (so far!) I just miss socialising. I miss feeling the energy of other people around me, the ambient noise, the food conversation – the whispers and explosive laughter. ⁣ ⁣ Soon come, soon come. ⁣ ⁣ **Outfit details: This the @boden_clothing Abigail dress kindly gifted to me a while ago, shot pre-lockdown but is now in the sale! She’s incredibly comfortable, gorgeous jersey stretch fabric so nice for chilling at home in. And they have 30% off until tomorrow! 🌸 #bodenbyme #bodenpartner ⁣ ⁣ 📸: @alexgracejonesphotos

    A post shared by Nicole Ocran • Size 16 Fashion (@nicoleocran) on

    10. Aïda from basicstouch

    11. Chainkyr

    12. Marilyn

    View this post on Instagram

    🖤

    A post shared by MARILYN (@nlmarilyn) on

    13. Tasha James from theglossier

    14. poplyve

    15. Scheena Donia

    16. Hannah J. Lewis

    17. Jessy Law

    18. Ciinderella Balthazar

    19. Chrissy Rutherford

    20. Shelcy and Christy from nycxclothes

    21. Lee Litumbe from spiritedpursuit

    View this post on Instagram

    Visualizing a positive way forward 🌺

    A post shared by Lee Litumbe 🇨🇲🇺🇸 (@spiritedpursuit) on

    22. Abisola Omole from abimarvel

    23. Lorna from Symphony Of Silk

    View this post on Instagram

    tan colours

    A post shared by LORNA | SYMPHONY OF SILK (@symphonyofsilk) on

    24. Asiyami Gold

    25. Natasha Ndlovu

    View this post on Instagram

    😊 another day, another self portrait

    A post shared by Natasha Ndlovu (@natashandlovu) on

    26. Jourdana Phillips

    View this post on Instagram

    When I thought of materialism, I use to think of the surface values of the things we own and often demonized it. But recently I’ve come to look at materiality quite differently. I do think “things” hold an energy and a vibe just as a place, a person does. Like the “lucky” pair of jeans I use to wear to every casting because i swore it helped me get the job and for that reason I’ll never throw them away. It holds value, an idea outside of its material worth. And at a certain point in time, I saw myself wanting some of the finer things in life. But I realized it wasn’t the “things” themselves I wanted but the energetic quality they possessed. I think it could be useful to see our possessions differently. From a place of how they make us feel and what state they help put us in. I believe the monetary exchange for goods will be done with much more conscious thought now. I think materialism’s future is in its ability to bring meaning, value, a desired feeling to our lives within the world of form. Just some random thoughts and shots of me pretending I’m at work lol

    A post shared by Jourdana Phillips (@jourdanaelizabeth) on

    27. Tamu McPherson from All The Pretty Birds

    28. Damilola from edaowofashion

    29. Tofi Caroline

    30. Tomi from igalabrown

    View this post on Instagram

    slight layering 🪐

    A post shared by Tomi (@igalabrown) on

