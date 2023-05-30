The quiet luxury aesthetic is undoubtedly having a moment right now. From television to real-life, the trend is infiltrating even the most unlikely of spaces (be it Coachella or the courtroom). And now it seems, quiet luxury is infiltrating the wardrobes of the most unlikely celebrities, too. Enter, Kylie Jenner.

The youngest of the Kardashian siblings has been spotted out and about in Paris this week and while the 25-year-old is usually seen in statement-making, over-the-top looks, it seems as if she's swapped her regular wares for a much more understated aesthetic.

(Image credit: Getty)

Jenner was seen in three separate looks over the weekend, all of which contained a minimalist black-and-white colour palette and timeless, classic silhouettes.

Kylie's first look was a little black Bottega Veneta dress, which featured a halterneck silhouette and felt reminiscent of something you might have seen on Marilyn Monore in the 1950s.

(Image credit: Getty)

Her second look was a white skirt suit set by designer-on-the-rise Maximillian Davis (he happens to be the current Creative Director of Ferragamo). Jenner paired this look alongside timeless black pumps, further adding to the overall classic nature of the outfit.

The star's last look came courtesy of Alaïa, and was in the form of a sleek, white maxi dress with a pleated skirt. She paired this alongside strappy white sandals, for a look that exuded pure elegance.

(Image credit: Getty)

Of course, while Jenner's looks might feel understated, each and every one of them was comprised of luxury designer pieces, hence is the premise of the quiet luxury trend.

Yet, the beauty of this logo-less aesthetic is that you can still achieve the look, even if you're not on a designer budget. You just have to find the right pieces.

From Arket to Cos, so many high-street labels are creating minimalist pieces which look so much more expensive than their price tags will have you believe. A Bottega Veneta dress might not fit within the summer shopping budget, but a similar-looking Cos midi might.

Below we have shopped out both options, including a few of Kylie's exact designer buys, as well as a few more affordable looks. Keep scrolling to shop Kylie-inspired quiet luxury picks.