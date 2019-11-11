Add a pair of chic knee-high boots into your new-season wardrobe now…

Want to know which boots to invest in for the new season? If you have ankle boots fatigue, then you might want to check out one of autumn’s biggest trends: knee-high boots. Seen everywhere on the AW19 catwalk from Fendi to Saint Laurent and Chloé, you know a trend is truly worth investing in when it goes off the runway too and high boots were everywhere on the cobbles at fashion week (Milan was all about the Jimmy Choo Mavis boots).

How to wear knee high boots

While you can’t go wrong with ankle boots, knee high boots can be a scary tricky trend to try, especially if you’re not model height like myself, however it’s a much easier one to style than you’d think. To prove how versatile they are, I tried on three pairs this week.

Boots a short hemline

There is something wonderfully retro about pairing knee high boots with a short hemline, be it a midi dress or silk shorts like the ones below. This way you really let the boots do all the talking, and it actually creates the illusion of longer legs – make sure you show a little bit of flesh though. For a fun 70s party look this season, team white knee high boots with a sequin mini dress. Boots, £1,050 at Jimmy Choo

Boots with a midi skirt

If you hate tights, then knee high boots are a godsend for wearing under a midi or maxi dress. They look super chic if you keep things tonal like I did below, with these vinyl Dear Frances boots, another nod to the 70s trend. Boots, £690 Dear Frances

Boots over jeans

It may feel a little like an early 00s throwback, but trust me when I say knee high boots over jeans is a trend you most definitely want to revisit for AW19. I’ve tried to put a Sloane Ranger spin on things by pairing a pair of black boots with a checked shirt and blazer, but for something more casual, try an oversized jumper instead. Boots, £905 Casadei

Best statement knee high boots

If it’s a statement boot you’re after, logo boots might be the one for you, and Fendi and Gucci have some fab ones. Or you could go the animal print route with pony hair ones at Dear Frances, or leopard print at ASOS.

Best slouchy knee high boots

If you love tucking skinny jeans into your boots, you’ll be pleased to hear this early 00s trend is back. This time, it’s got a healthy dose of the 80s thanks to a slouchy calf. Zara and Mango have the most elegant slouched styles on the high street.

Best mid-heel knee high boots

From block heels to midi heights, & Other Stories and Wandler have the best knee high boots for the office with heels that are high enough to feel polished and professional, but comfortable enough to run between meetings in.

When it comes to colours, we’ve fallen head over heels for olive boots this season, a chic nod to the 70s. Two-tone is also big news, and look no further than Wandler and By Far for some great options.

Plus, there’s no avoiding faux croc and snake finishes, and I can’t see them going anywhere for the next few seasons. Of course, classic tan never goes out of style, while autumnal shades, such as burgundy and grey, are starting to drop in store.

How should you wear them? Style your knee high boots over denim, pair them with micro-mini skirts or team them with a floral dress (one of the most unexpected but brilliant AW19 trends).

So, whatever your sartorial preference and budget this season, there is definitely a knee high boot out there to suit.