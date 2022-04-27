Kitri has just launched a stunning homeware collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I just love it when the worlds of fashion and interiors collide. In the past couple of years, Missoma launched homeware, as did Monica Vinader, and both collections flew off the shelves.

Now it’s cult London dress label Kitri’s turn to dabble in home décor, with a stunning linen collaboration with Amuse La Bouche.

With decidedly 70s vibes, reflecting Kitri’s current spring/summer collection, this line takes inspiration from Slim Aarons photography from that era.

The Amuse La Bouche x KITRI homeware capsule comprises of table runners, napkins, cushion covers and tea towels, all made from 100% linen and featuring signature bright colours and prints.

Think retro bright stripes and swirls with feminine details in the form of Amuse La Bouche’s signature ruffled edges, in bold shades of green, pink, yellow and red. You can buy a whole set in the same print, though where’s the fun in that? I say mix and match to your heart’s content.

Prices start at just £20 for a tea towel, so it would be rude not to.

ALB x KITRI Floral Swirl Napkins – Set of 2 – £34 at Kitri

Crafted in small quantities and individually handmade by skilled artisans, these unique pieces vary slightly in colour and size due to their handcrafted nature. View Deal

ALB x KITRI Cocktail Embroidered Tea Towel – £20 at Kitri

This cute cocktail tea towel is the perfect addition to any kitchen. View Deal

ALB x KITRI Pink Striped Table Runner – £85 at Kitri

Printed with eco-friendly pigment dyes, this playful piece is adorned with our classic pink and red wide stripes. View Deal

Kitri founder Haeni Kim says of the collection, ‘It’s a dream to launch our first ever capsule homeware collection in collaboration with our friend Amuse La Bouche. Bringing our signature bold prints and colours with feminine details to homeware felt like a natural progression and it’s been a lot of fun! Having spent so much time indoors over the last few years, we love the idea of a colourful, joyful and retro-inspired moment in the sun, whether that is in the garden or by the pool. The collection will look just as stylish indoors, as long as you’re surrounded by your loved ones with a cocktail in hand.’