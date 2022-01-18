Kate Middleton’s go-to jewellery brand just launched seriously stylish homeware

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We can totally see this in Kate Middleton's house...

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of Monica Vinader jewellery. We would even go so far to say that it is one of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands. Back in 2014, the royal wore the label’s delicate crystal-studded Riva necklace and matching earrings, with a combined cost of £2,750, to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year gala at the National History Museum.

Since then, she has been spotted wearing their designs on multiple occasions, including her go-to Siren Wire earrings in green onyx, and we bet she will love Monica Vinader’s newest venture into homeware. In fact, we can totally see the collection inside Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home.

The royally-approved designer has collaborated with Bahamas-based ceramicist Florence St George to create the most beautifully coloured and hand-glazed nesting dishes to brighten up your home this January. Designed to hold your most treasured items (such as your favourite jewellery) these dishes are perfect for displaying on your dressing table or nightstand.

Monica spent years working in interiors before founding her successful jewellery brand, so it’s no surprise that she has made the move into homeware. The collection is inspired by the vibrant Bahamian coast and the healing power of nature. It includes four groups of nesting dishes in a range of shades. From Bahama Blue to Island Yellow and Sunset Pink, which one will you go for? If they all take your fancy, they also come in a multicoloured set.

The dishes are finished with a hand-painted gold rim, and each set comes in recyclable packaging with a signature Monica Vinader x Florence St George dustbag, how dreamy?

Did you know that the brand also does luxury candles? They are made from natural vegetable waxes and each candle is poured by hand into hand-painted glasses. Not only do they look ultra boujee, but they fill the room with their signature scents. Our favourites? We love the mint and peony fragrances.

We wonder if this is what Kate Middleton’s home smells like…