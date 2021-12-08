Missoma just launched a fantastic homeware line

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just when you thought cult jewellery brand Missoma couldn’t top its best-selling coin pendants and sold-out jewellery advent calendars, it only goes and launches affordable homeware.

The line, called Missoma Studio, only features seven items thus far, however it will likely expand in the new year to include more designs.

It consists of ceramic vases, trinket dishes and lacquer jewellery boxes designed to complement your favourite Missoma jewellery pieces, all in a calming palette of cream, beige, blue and black.

They are both decorative and functional, able to store your treasured pieces and display fresh blooms, and even include subtle nods to the brand’s origins, such as chain detailing on the vases and a gold claw clasp on the jewellery boxes.

Chain Reaction Ceramic Vase, £85 at Missoma

This gorgeous ceramic vase comes with gold chain handles to reflect the label’s popular chunky chain jewellery. For a more subtle take, it’s also available in all white. View Deal

It is a natural next step for the brand whose founder, Marisa Hordern, is an interiors obsessed curator and collector. She said in a statement, ‘Missoma Studio explores design-led pieces that allow us to translate some of our favourite Missoma aesthetics into the living space. Combining jewelled elements and functional design was something of a passion of mine that has finally become reality.’

As for the prices, they’re just as attractive as the designs, starting at £36 for a ceramic trinket tray and going up to £175 for the big jewellery box.

I think you’ll agree the timing is perfect too. Dear Santa…