Kate Moss just stepped out in a full vintage look for her 50th birthday

Kate Moss celebrated a milestone birthday yesterday in the most Kate-Moss way possible: a lavish Parisian dinner at The Ritz. The 50 year old model was accompanied by an array of A-listers, her partner, and model daughter, Lila Moss.

All of which displayed an abundance of lavish outfits- the birthday girl included. To celebrate the occasion, Moss opted for a bodysuit overlaid with a floral lace dress. The vintage piece has reportedly been sourced from celeb-favourite multihypenate vintage store, New York Vintage.

To brave the cold weather, she paired a vintage 1920s two-tone satin Alexandra King cape adorned with tousled fringed edges. To complete the look, she opted for a pair of sparkly vintage Jimmy Choo Arizona heels with chunky glittering silver jewellery. A jaw-dropping look that has received our undivided attention and is instantly getting added to our Pinterest boards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're as obsessed with this look as we are, keep scrolling for where to buy similar pieces to recreate your own KM inspired look. Perfect for those looking for pre-spring inspo looks and transeasonal styling.