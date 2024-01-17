Kate Moss just stepped out in a full vintage look for her 50th birthday

Kate Moss 50 birthday
Kate Moss celebrated a milestone birthday yesterday in the most Kate-Moss way possible: a lavish Parisian dinner at The Ritz. The 50 year old model was accompanied by an array of A-listers, her partner, and model daughter, Lila Moss

All of which displayed an abundance of lavish outfits- the birthday girl included. To celebrate the occasion, Moss opted for a bodysuit overlaid with a floral lace dress. The vintage piece has reportedly been sourced from celeb-favourite multihypenate vintage store, New York Vintage. 

To brave the cold weather, she paired a vintage 1920s two-tone satin Alexandra King cape adorned with tousled fringed edges. To complete the look, she opted for a pair of sparkly vintage Jimmy Choo Arizona heels with chunky glittering silver jewellery. A jaw-dropping look that has received our undivided attention and is instantly getting added to our Pinterest boards. 

Kate Moss 50 birthday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're as obsessed with this look as we are, keep scrolling for where to buy similar pieces to recreate your own KM inspired look. Perfect for those looking for pre-spring inspo looks and transeasonal styling.

black lace dress
& Other Stories Lace Maxi Dress

Ebay cape
Ebay 1940s Vintage Silk Opera Coat

heels
Mythresa Gianvito Rossi Suede Sandals

Ebay cape
Etsy Silk Handmade Robe

Mango heeled sandals
Mango Heeled Sandals

Reformation Provence Dress
Reformation Provence Silk Dress

Sofia Piza is the Producer and Writer at Marie Claire UK. 


Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia finally decided to settle down in London after three years at London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. With over two years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, you can now find Sofia organising shoots and scouring the internet for the latest fashion, beauty, and wellness trends. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

