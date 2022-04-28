Kate Middleton’s £400 dress is flying off the shelves

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You don’t need me to tell you that when a royal steps out in an outfit, it’s pretty sure to sell out fast. Just a couple of recent examples include Meghan Markle’s white mini dress and Kate Middleton’s L.K.Bennett dress which was so popular, it got re-issued over a year later.

Now the Duchess of Cambridge has stepped out in yet another fabulous – and more or less affordable – dress, and it’s flying off the shelves again.

Kate, who is the Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, visited the headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists to hear about the ways they are working together to improve maternal health care, ensuring women are receiving the safest and best care possible at one of the most significant times in their lives.

For the occasion, she chose another Self Portrait dress – the green one she wore earlier this month is still available below – this time a cream blazer dress featuring an embroidered bodice and belt to cinch the waist.

Tailored Crepe Midi Dress – £400 at Self-Portrait

This midi wrap dress is cut from crepe and CDC. Designed with a longsleeve bodice that is fitted at the waist with a leather belt and falls to and pleated midi skirt. The shoulders are accentuated with shoulder pads. View Deal

SELF-PORTRAIT Tailored Midi Dress – £400 at Harrods

Bouclé is a fabric favoured for its smart classic look, but at the hands of Self-Portrait’s Han Chong it receives a contemporary twist, as evidenced by pieces like this midi dress. Promising to make a striking but sweet entrance, it boasts a neatly tailored jacket to the bodice – complete with a waist-cinching adjustable belt – before giving way to a chiffon pleated skirt trimmed with lace for the romantic finish you’d expect from the label. View Deal SELF-PORTRAIT Pleated-chiffon midi dress – £350 at MatchesFashion

The intricate bodice work of Self-Portrait’s mint-green dress creates an elegant sculpting fit from the fluid chiffon fabric, which falls into sweeping soft pleats. View Deal

She teamed it with matching pumps and a clutch bag, as well as a delicate pearl necklace and pearl earrings.

Kate put her own spin on the dress as it actually comes with a brown leather belt, which she swapped for a cream one to match the rest of the outfit.