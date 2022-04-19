Meghan Markle just stepped out in a white mini dress and a bold red lip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible...

Meghan Markle has been providing us with lots of fashion inspiration this weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the Netherlands on Friday for the Invictus Games 2022. Meghan opted for a white power suit by Valentino to start things off, and her looks have been nothing short of spectacular ever since.

On Sunday, the Duchess stepped out in a floral, laser-cut mini dress, also by Valentino, and it’s safe to say that we are obsessed. Meghan paired the white number with brown heels and a matching brown bag, however it was her makeup that stole the show.

Short Embroidered Crepe Couture Dress, £3,600 | Valentino

This Valentino number features floral cut-out embroidery, long sleeves and a rear fastening with a concealed zip and hook-and-eye closure. View Deal

If you’ve read our guide to Meghan Markle’s favourite beauty products, then you will know that the royal often opts for a natural makeup look. However, we are loving how Meghan added a pop of colour to her outfit with a bold red lipstick.

The royal’s latest look is perfect for the warmer weather. If you don’t manage to get your hands on the exact dress before it sells out, we’ve found some amazing alternatives for you to shop this Summer. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guide to Meghan Markle’s favourite fashion brands.

Get the look: Meghan Markle’s white mini dress:

Embellished Mini Dress, was £485 now £388 | Karen Millen

Turn heads in this elegantly embellished mini dress. Combining a sixties-style silhouette with crystal detailing and gently flared sleeves, it’s the perfect plus-one to any party. View Deal

Palm Lace Mini Dress, £280 | Michael Kors

This mini dress is the kind of easy, sophisticated style that will always feel perfect for events. A botanical palm pattern in guipure lace creates instant romance, while blouson sleeves and buttoned cuffs balance the empire waist. View Deal