Quick, shop Kate Middleton’s Lululemon jacket before it sells out this Black Friday

Team Marie Claire always turns to Kate Middleton for flawlessly put together looks. No one is consistently chic-er than the Duchess of Cambridge. So when we saw her step out onto the City of Derry Rugby Football Club field in September whilst touring Ireland with Prince William we were all inspired by her take on sporty-chic. So much so that when we saw that her Lululemon Define jacket was included in the Black Friday sale, we had to share the news.

Naturally, Kate looked flawlessly put together. Keeping her whole look simple, pairing Lululemon’s zip-through style with straight leg black trousers and a pair of New Balance x Sweaty Betty ‘Vazee’ trainers.

Lululemon Define Jacket

Save 29% was £118, now 84

Don’t forget to finish your look with the matching leggings. View Deal

Whilst the Define jacket is designed with adventure in mind it’s ready for downtime too, powered by the labels signature Nulu™ fabric, it has a feel-good fit that works whether you’re scaling a mountain or lounging on the sofa. Available in the UK sizes 4-24 it’s a popular piece thanks to its super flattering cut.

Fitted with thumbholes and Lululemon’s Cuffins™ to keep your sleeves down and the chill-out, zippered pockets and a hidden pocket for your cards make it practical yet fashion-forward.

This royalty-approved jacket doesn’t disappoint on the performance front either with the labels soft signature Luon™ fabric making the breathable, sweat-wicking jacket both supportive and stretchy.

Take ques from Kate and move quickly before the style sells out!