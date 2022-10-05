Trending:

Kate Middleton just stepped out in a Karen Millen dress, and it’s on sale

Grace Lindsay Grace Lindsay
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • A royal bargain.

    On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a bold yellow dress to visit the the maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital.

    Kate’s colourful dress was from none other than high street favourite Karen Millen, one of her favourite fashion brands.

    kate middleton karen millen

    Getty Images Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images 1430669304

    The dress featured puffed sleeves, a pleated skirt and a flattering waistband, and the Princess paired it with suede navy heels by Rupert Sanderson and a matching navy clutch by Emmy London.

    The best news? Kate’s dress is still available to shop, and it’s currently on sale.

    Kate Middleton’s Karen Millen dress:

    Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Dress, was £219 now £175.20 | Karen Millen
    This midi style suits all kinds of special occasions. Designed to outlast trends and seasons, it shows off a notched neckline, elbow-length sleeves and pressed pleats.

    View Deal

    Shop similar styles:

    Waterfall Midaxi Dress, was £225 now £180 | Karen Millen
    Made from the brand’s compact stretch fabric, this dress features cut-out panels, carefully placed seams and a knotted back to emphasise your frame. It’s finished with a self-tie belt that’s detailed with stitching and metalwork trims.

    View Deal

    Phase Eight Beverley Pleated Midi Dress, £140 | John Lewis
    Designed in a flattering A-line shape with pleats and a self-tie belt, this midi dress features classic stripes that are perfect for the festive season. Pair with pointed heels and a matching clutch for the royal look.

    View Deal

    The Princess of Wales has been sporting lots of fashionable high street finds as of late, and last week she was spotted in a red LK Bennett coat during a visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey.

    Kate styled the statement item with black trousers, pointed-toe pumps and triangle-shaped hoops from Spells of Love.

    We can’t wait to see what she wears next!

    Reading now

    Popular fashion stories