Kate Middleton just stepped out in a Karen Millen dress, and it’s on sale

A royal bargain.
On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a bold yellow dress to visit the the maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital.
Kate’s colourful dress was from none other than high street favourite Karen Millen, one of her favourite fashion brands.
The dress featured puffed sleeves, a pleated skirt and a flattering waistband, and the Princess paired it with suede navy heels by Rupert Sanderson and a matching navy clutch by Emmy London.
The best news? Kate’s dress is still available to shop, and it’s currently on sale.
Kate Middleton’s Karen Millen dress:
Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Dress,
was £219 now £175.20 | Karen Millen
This midi style suits all kinds of special occasions. Designed to outlast trends and seasons, it shows off a notched neckline, elbow-length sleeves and pressed pleats.
Shop similar styles:
Waterfall Midaxi Dress,
was £225 now £180 | Karen Millen
Made from the brand’s compact stretch fabric, this dress features cut-out panels, carefully placed seams and a knotted back to emphasise your frame. It’s finished with a self-tie belt that’s detailed with stitching and metalwork trims.
Phase Eight Beverley Pleated Midi Dress, £140 | John Lewis
Designed in a flattering A-line shape with pleats and a self-tie belt, this midi dress features classic stripes that are perfect for the festive season. Pair with pointed heels and a matching clutch for the royal look.
The Princess of Wales has been sporting lots of fashionable high street finds as of late, and last week she was spotted in a red LK Bennett coat during a visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey.
Kate styled the statement item with black trousers, pointed-toe pumps and triangle-shaped hoops from Spells of Love.
We can’t wait to see what she wears next!