Kate Middleton just stepped out in a Karen Millen dress, and it’s on sale

A royal bargain.

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a bold yellow dress to visit the the maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital.

Kate’s colourful dress was from none other than high street favourite Karen Millen, one of her favourite fashion brands.

The dress featured puffed sleeves, a pleated skirt and a flattering waistband, and the Princess paired it with suede navy heels by Rupert Sanderson and a matching navy clutch by Emmy London.

The best news? Kate’s dress is still available to shop, and it’s currently on sale.

Kate Middleton’s Karen Millen dress:

The Princess of Wales has been sporting lots of fashionable high street finds as of late, and last week she was spotted in a red LK Bennett coat during a visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey.

Kate styled the statement item with black trousers, pointed-toe pumps and triangle-shaped hoops from Spells of Love.

We can’t wait to see what she wears next!